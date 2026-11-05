🚧 Wilmington, NC Construction Jobs – Multiple Hands-On Roles

Wilmington’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working outside, staying active, and seeing real results at the end of the day, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: ST Wooten

ST Wooten Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Heavy, fast-paced construction work on commercial projects and plants. You’ll run hand and power tools, help pour and finish concrete, set up scaffolding and traffic control, and keep sites clean and safe. Must be 18+, able to lift 80+ lbs, work in all weather, and have a valid NC driver’s license with reliable transportation.

Employer: Quikrete Heavy Construction Materials

Quikrete Heavy Construction Materials Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Not listed

Keep mobile heavy equipment running in the field and support plant maintenance. This role offers competitive wages, overtime opportunities, medical/dental/vision, paid vacation, company-paid life and disability, and 401(k). You’ll need a HS diploma/GED, technical school or hands-on experience, and skills with diesel/gas engines, hydraulics, and basic electrical.

Employer: Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly shop role where you inspect and lube vehicles quickly while customers stay in their cars. You’ll do multi-point inspections, check fluids, and keep the bay clean and safe. Auto knowledge is a plus but not required; you do need a valid driver’s license, ability to work Saturdays, pass a drug test/background check, and handle regular lifting.

Employer: S.T. Wooten Corporation

Location: Wilmington, NC and surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role on asphalt paving crews, working around heavy equipment and doing everything from shoveling and raking asphalt to setting up traffic control and temporary structures. Requires 1+ year asphalt paving experience, ability to lift 80+ lbs, work long and flexible hours in all weather, and a valid driver’s license with clean MVR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.