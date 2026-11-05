👔 Wilmington, NC Management Roles with Multiple Growth Paths

Wilmington’s management job scene is busy right now, with options from schools to spas to car care. If you’re ready to lead a team and grow your career, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: TPN Management (Massage Envy)

TPN Management (Massage Envy) Location: Wilmington, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$50,000 per year

Help run the day-to-day operations of a busy spa while keeping clients happy and supporting a strong team culture. This role offers hourly pay plus uncapped commission, 401(k) with match, employee discounts, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Wilmington Academy of Arts and Sciences

Location: Wilmington, NC (in person)

(in person) Type: Listed as Full-time (approx. 30 hours/week )

Listed as (approx. ) Salary: Compensation based on experience, education, and qualifications

Lead fundraising and donor relations for a small, mission-driven school and work closely with the Head of School and Board of Trustees. Ideal if you have 5+ years in fundraising/development, enjoy building programs from the ground up, and want a role with 401(k) matching and paid time off.

Employer: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Location: Wilmington, NC (Market St)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00/hour + weekly commission

Oversee a team of 10–15 in a fast-paced, outdoor car wash environment and help hit volume and revenue goals. You’ll get flexible scheduling (35–45 hours/week), growth into higher management, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k), and company-paid holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.