🚌 Wilmington, NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s moving—literally. From classic car builds to coastal vessels and traffic planning, there are several solid transportation roles open right now.

Employer: Car Restoration Guy

Car Restoration Guy Location: Wilmington, NC (in person)

(in person) Salary: $18.00 – $38.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract

Hands-on role working on 1950s–1980s classics and restomods—diagnostics, carb rebuilds, wiring, engine/trans swaps, and more. Great fit if you have 3+ years pro auto experience, know old-school systems, and want steady shop work with relocation assistance available.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Wilmington, NC (vessels along Atlantic & Gulf Coasts)

(vessels along Atlantic & Gulf Coasts) Salary: Federal pay scale (with locality pay; exact range not listed)

Federal pay scale (with locality pay; exact range not listed) Type: Full-time federal position

Senior maritime role serving as Port Captain and supervisor for vessel masters, overseeing dredging vessels, crews, shipyard work, and budgets. Requires a USCG Master license (1600 GRT+ Near Coastal), TWIC, STCW, and comfort with rotating vessel schedules (multi-day on/off tours and living aboard).

Employer: Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC

Location: Wilmington, NC

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact range not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead traffic studies and design for signals, lighting, signing, pavement markings, and traffic control plans while managing clients and a small team. Best for a Civil Engineer with 7+ years’ traffic/transportation experience and a PE license, looking for growth, 401(k) match, and strong professional development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.