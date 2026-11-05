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🚌 Wilmington, NC Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Wilmington’s moving—literally. From classic car builds to coastal vessels and traffic planning, there are several solid transportation roles open right now.
Auto Restoration Mechanical Tech
- Employer: Car Restoration Guy
- Location: Wilmington, NC (in person)
- Salary: $18.00 – $38.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract
Hands-on role working on 1950s–1980s classics and restomods—diagnostics, carb rebuilds, wiring, engine/trans swaps, and more. Great fit if you have 3+ years pro auto experience, know old-school systems, and want steady shop work with relocation assistance available.
Master. (Port Captain – Vessel Operations)
- Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers
- Location: Wilmington, NC (vessels along Atlantic & Gulf Coasts)
- Salary: Federal pay scale (with locality pay; exact range not listed)
- Type: Full-time federal position
Senior maritime role serving as Port Captain and supervisor for vessel masters, overseeing dredging vessels, crews, shipyard work, and budgets. Requires a USCG Master license (1600 GRT+ Near Coastal), TWIC, STCW, and comfort with rotating vessel schedules (multi-day on/off tours and living aboard).
Project Manager – Traffic Engineering
- Employer: Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Salary: Competitive compensation (exact range not listed)
- Type: Full-time
Lead traffic studies and design for signals, lighting, signing, pavement markings, and traffic control plans while managing clients and a small team. Best for a Civil Engineer with 7+ years’ traffic/transportation experience and a PE license, looking for growth, 401(k) match, and strong professional development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles you might like.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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