⚡ Wilmington NC Utilities Jobs With Multiple Field Roles

Wilmington’s utility and infrastructure scene is busy right now, with several solid field jobs that keep you outdoors and moving. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Turtletrash

Turtletrash Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Other (full-time, ~ 40 hrs/week )

Other (full-time, ~ ) Pay: $20.00 – $26.00/hour

Locally owned trash and recycling company where you split time between driving non-CDL trucks and helping collect carts on residential routes. Good fit if you like physical outdoor work, early mornings, and want solid pay without a CDL, plus PTO, flexible schedule, tuition reimbursement, and safety gear provided.

Employer: USIC

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time (daytime, with overtime/on-call as needed)

(daytime, with overtime/on-call as needed) Pay: $20.00/hour

Field role where you drive a company vehicle and use equipment to locate and mark underground utilities (gas, water, power, telecom) to keep dig sites safe. Comes with 100% paid training, company truck and fuel card, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear promotion paths, no prior locating experience required.

Employer: Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base salary (not listed)

Hands-on technician job installing and servicing propane tanks, gas lines, and appliances for homes and businesses. You’ll handle tank sets, leak checks, repairs, and emergency calls, with career growth, annual bonus potential, 401(k), medical/dental, PTO, holidays, and tuition reimbursement; CDL with Hazmat & Tanker (or ability to get it) is needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.