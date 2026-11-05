📣 Wilmington, NC Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s sales scene is busy right now – from fitness and beauty to housing and healthcare, there’s a nice mix of options. Here are several local roles where people skills and hustle really matter.

Employer: D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Location: Wilmington, NC (serving Jacksonville territory)

(serving Jacksonville territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage the new‑home sales process for America’s largest homebuilder, from finding buyers to guiding them through loans and construction. Ideal if you like real estate, can work weekends, and want strong corporate benefits (medical, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off).

Employer: The Colie Group

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Performance‑based pay (not specified)

Great fit if you’re coming from customer service, retail, restaurants, or hospitality and want to move into sales. Offers flexible scheduling, training, mentorship, and a team‑oriented environment helping families with life insurance and financial protection.

Employer: Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Location: Wilmington, NC territory (talent near Raleigh, NC)

Type: Not stated (field sales role)

Not stated (field sales role) Salary: Competitive base + bonus + equity (exact amount not listed)

High‑level pharmaceutical sales role calling on neurologists and other HCPs, with up to 80% travel and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, ESPP, generous PTO and holidays). Best for experienced healthcare reps with neuroscience or complex account‑based sales background.

Employer: Beauty Barrage

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time (hours vary monthly)

Salary: Competitive pay (range not listed)

Work inside beauty retailers like Sephora, ULTA, Bluemercury representing multiple brands, doing demos, training store staff, and driving sales. Great if you have at least 2 years of beauty retail experience, love products, and want employee status with PTO and potential health insurance.

Employer: Fit4life Health Clubs

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: About $3,360–$4,800 per month (base + commission + bonuses)

Lead membership sales at a fast‑growing gym, with unlimited earning potential, a path toward $100K+ in ~3 years, and chances to move into General Manager. Includes PTO, flexible schedule, free gym membership, and heavy focus on outreach, calls, and community events.

Employer: The Scion Group

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Not stated (on-site at property)

Not stated (on-site at property) Salary: Not listed

Student‑housing role that blends sales, marketing, and customer service: giving tours, helping with social media, planning events, and handling basic office tasks. Good for people who like a college‑town vibe and can work summers, holidays, and busy move‑in periods.

Employer: Reico Kitchen & Bath

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Not stated (field sales / account management)

Not stated (field sales / account management) Compensation: Base $50,000–$60,000 + commission

Run your own territory selling kitchen and bath solutions to builders, contractors, and property managers, spending up to 60% of your time on the road. Strong fit if you have outside sales and design/remodel experience and want a mix of salary, commission, and benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, mileage, phone allowance).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.