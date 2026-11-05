🏭 Wilmington, NC Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from beauty products to aerospace. Here are a few solid roles if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Henne Organics

Henne Organics Location: Wilmington, NC (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.00/hour , about 40 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k) with match, health insurance, HSA, paid time off

Growing organic luxury beauty brand needs a Warehouse Packing Associate to pick, pack, and help with cosmetic production. No experience required – they’ll train you if you’re reliable, detail-focused, and ready to learn.

Employer: Canteen North America (Compass Group)

Canteen North America (Compass Group) Location: 3008 Orville Wright Way, Wilmington, NC 28405

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Sunday 8:00 am–1:00 pm ; Monday–Thursday 10:00 am–3:00 pm

Sunday ; Monday–Thursday Pay: $16.00/hour

Perks: Up to $500 quarterly bonus, growth path to full-time, referral bonus, access to company benefit programs

You’ll pick and build orders in a warehouse setting, lifting up to 50 lbs and using smart tech to guide what you pull. Great if you want steady daytime hours, warehouse experience, and a shot at moving into full-time.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree (or HS/GED + 4 years’ manufacturing experience) + 3 years’ manufacturing experience ; must qualify as a U.S. Person for export-controlled work

(or HS/GED + 4 years’ manufacturing experience) ; must qualify as a for export-controlled work Extras: Relocation assistance, broad benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, paid leave, and more)

Lead continuous improvement projects, solve complex process issues, and mentor production teams in a high-tech aerospace environment. Good fit if you’re an experienced manufacturing engineer who likes data, problem-solving, and driving quality.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new roles often pop up at the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.