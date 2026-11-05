🏥 Wilmington, NC Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles From Clinic to Travel RN

Wilmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home care, clinics, and travel contracts, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Wilmington, NC (New Hanover Regional Medical Center)

Type: Full-time, 7am–7pm, 36 hrs/week

Collaborative acute-care Med/Surg unit with day-1 medical/dental/vision, tuition help, RN career ladder, self-scheduling, and an 8-week orientation + mentorship. Great fit if you want strong teamwork, diverse adult patients, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: PRN, 8am–5pm

Educate and mentor Critical Care nurses, lead orientation, and support evidence-based practice across units. Ideal for a BSN+ RN with 3+ years critical care experience who loves teaching and staff development.

Employer: Liberty Hospice

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Provide direct hospice care focused on comfort, dignity, and pain management in the home setting. Great for LPNs with 1+ year clinical experience who want meaningful, relationship-based end-of-life care.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Wilmington, NC (NHRMC – General Med/Surg)

Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am

Night-shift CNA role on a low-turnover, team-focused Med/Surg unit with shift differentials and tuition reimbursement. You’ll support ADLs, mobility, and vitals in a busy acute-care setting.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Hands-on CNA position assisting with ADLs and safe environments under RN supervision, with options to work in assisted living units. Good step if you’re NA I listed in NC and want hospital or long-term care experience.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare of Cape Fear

Location: Wilmington, NC + Brunswick, New Hanover & Pender Counties

Type: Full-time, variable hours

In-home caregiving across three counties: help with ADLs, companionship, meals, and light housekeeping. No CNA needed, flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights); hours depend on client demand.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, 4x12 days, 48 hrs/week

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,974/week

High-acuity L&D travel role managing complex labors and deliveries with strong weekly pay and full benefits. Best for RNs with 2+ years L&D experience who want a longer contract and steady overtime.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Part-time / flexible

Community-based RN role doing assessments, care plans, home safety checks, and staff training. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, paid orientation, and ongoing training—great if you want to keep clinical skills sharp without full-time hospital hours.

Employer: Telos Health Systems

Location: Wilmington, NC (regional travel in NC)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Dual-certified PMHNP/FNP float covering skilled nursing facilities with a sign-on bonus up to $10,000, mileage reimbursement, CEU funds, and full benefits. Very mobile, high-acuity role focused on geriatric psych + primary care.

Employer: Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center of Wilmington / QualDerm Partners

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Step into an established coastal derm practice with strong patient demand, procedural options, and full support staff. Competitive compensation with signing incentives, malpractice, 401(k) with match, CME allowance, and generous PTO.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Med Surg/Tele travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement. Good fit if you like variety, night shifts, and customizable pay packages.

Employer: Novant Health

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:00pm

Acute-care Rad Tech role covering inpatients, outpatients, ED, OR, fluoroscopy, and portables. Requires ARRT (R) and offers weekday hours in a large health system with room to grow.

Employer: Publix Pharmacy

Location: Wilmington, NC area

Type: Full-time, floating between stores

Retail pharmacist role in a patient-centered, immunization + MTM environment, floating to multiple Publix locations. Includes ESOP stock, 401(k), health benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and quarterly retail bonuses.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time & Part-time, multiple shifts

Pay: Up to $35/hour + shift differentials

Skilled nursing LPN role with flexible shifts and a big perk: potential student loan help up to $50,000 via the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program (if eligible). Also offers daily pay, PTO, and full benefits.

Employer: Dental Care at Riverlights (Heartland Dental supported)

Location: Wilmington, NC (Riverlights)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:30am–5:00pm

Join a 6-person team in a modern practice with PTO, holidays, health insurance, retirement plans, and strong CE/mentorship. Great for new or experienced hygienists who want steady weekday hours and growth.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Estimated Weekly Pay: $1,825/week

Night-shift PICU travel contract caring for critically ill children in a high-acuity unit. Includes weekly pay and full benefits; ideal for PICU RNs with 2+ years experience.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days, 36 hrs/week

Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,059/week

Day-shift L&D travel role (multiple openings) handling high-risk labors and deliveries. Strong weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week

Estimated Weekly Pay: $1,825/week

Level III NICU travel contract caring for critically ill newborns on night shift. Weekly pay and full benefits; best for experienced NICU nurses ready for a coastal assignment.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Contract

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Provide short-term relief care in the community for clients with developmental disabilities, dementia, and other conditions. Hands-on role with ADLs, meds (as needed), and outings—great if you have group home or home health experience.

Employer: Paul Vision Institute

Location: Wilmington, NC 28403

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Pay: $15–$19/hour

Clinic-based role doing vision tests, imaging, and patient intake—no weekends or evenings. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and bonuses, perfect if you want steady hours in eye care.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Wilmington healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.