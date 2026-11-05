undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Wilmington, NC Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Roles From Clinic to Travel RN
Wilmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home care, clinics, and travel contracts, there’s something for almost every license and experience level.
Registered Nurse – Medical Surgical III (Days)
Employer: Novant Health
Location: Wilmington, NC (New Hanover Regional Medical Center)
Type: Full-time, 7am–7pm, 36 hrs/week
Collaborative acute-care Med/Surg unit with day-1 medical/dental/vision, tuition help, RN career ladder, self-scheduling, and an 8-week orientation + mentorship. Great fit if you want strong teamwork, diverse adult patients, and clear growth paths.
Clinical Nurse Educator – Critical Care (PRN)
Employer: Novant Health
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: PRN, 8am–5pm
Educate and mentor Critical Care nurses, lead orientation, and support evidence-based practice across units. Ideal for a BSN+ RN with 3+ years critical care experience who loves teaching and staff development.
Hospice Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)
Employer: Liberty Hospice
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Full-time
Provide direct hospice care focused on comfort, dignity, and pain management in the home setting. Great for LPNs with 1+ year clinical experience who want meaningful, relationship-based end-of-life care.
Certified Nurse Assistant I – General Med/Surg (Nights)
Employer: Novant Health
Location: Wilmington, NC (NHRMC – General Med/Surg)
Type: Full-time, 7pm–7am
Night-shift CNA role on a low-turnover, team-focused Med/Surg unit with shift differentials and tuition reimbursement. You’ll support ADLs, mobility, and vitals in a busy acute-care setting.
Certified Nursing Assistant I
Employer: Novant Health
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Full-time
Hands-on CNA position assisting with ADLs and safe environments under RN supervision, with options to work in assisted living units. Good step if you’re NA I listed in NC and want hospital or long-term care experience.
Caregivers – Tri-County Area (No CNA Required)
Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare of Cape Fear
Location: Wilmington, NC + Brunswick, New Hanover & Pender Counties
Type: Full-time, variable hours
In-home caregiving across three counties: help with ADLs, companionship, meals, and light housekeeping. No CNA needed, flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights); hours depend on client demand.
Travel RN – Labor & Delivery (26 Weeks)
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Travel contract, 26 weeks, 4x12 days, 48 hrs/week
Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,974/week
High-acuity L&D travel role managing complex labors and deliveries with strong weekly pay and full benefits. Best for RNs with 2+ years L&D experience who want a longer contract and steady overtime.
Part-Time Registered Nurse (Home Care)
Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Part-time / flexible
Community-based RN role doing assessments, care plans, home safety checks, and staff training. Offers flexible scheduling, competitive pay, paid orientation, and ongoing training—great if you want to keep clinical skills sharp without full-time hospital hours.
Psychiatric & Family Nurse Practitioner – Traveling Float (SNF)
Employer: Telos Health Systems
Location: Wilmington, NC (regional travel in NC)
Type: Full-time, exempt
Dual-certified PMHNP/FNP float covering skilled nursing facilities with a sign-on bonus up to $10,000, mileage reimbursement, CEU funds, and full benefits. Very mobile, high-acuity role focused on geriatric psych + primary care.
General Dermatologist
Employer: Dermatology and Skin Surgery Center of Wilmington / QualDerm Partners
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Full-time
Step into an established coastal derm practice with strong patient demand, procedural options, and full support staff. Competitive compensation with signing incentives, malpractice, 401(k) with match, CME allowance, and generous PTO.
Travel RN – Med Surg / Telemetry – $1,750/week
Employer: Medical Solutions
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
Med Surg/Tele travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and license reimbursement. Good fit if you like variety, night shifts, and customizable pay packages.
Radiology Technologist II – Acute
Employer: Novant Health
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30am–4:00pm
Acute-care Rad Tech role covering inpatients, outpatients, ED, OR, fluoroscopy, and portables. Requires ARRT (R) and offers weekday hours in a large health system with room to grow.
Pharmacist – Full-Time Floater
Employer: Publix Pharmacy
Location: Wilmington, NC area
Type: Full-time, floating between stores
Retail pharmacist role in a patient-centered, immunization + MTM environment, floating to multiple Publix locations. Includes ESOP stock, 401(k), health benefits, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and quarterly retail bonuses.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – SNF
Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Full-time & Part-time, multiple shifts
Pay: Up to $35/hour + shift differentials
Skilled nursing LPN role with flexible shifts and a big perk: potential student loan help up to $50,000 via the federal Nurses for Nursing Homes program (if eligible). Also offers daily pay, PTO, and full benefits.
Dental Hygienist
Employer: Dental Care at Riverlights (Heartland Dental supported)
Location: Wilmington, NC (Riverlights)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 7:30am–5:00pm
Join a 6-person team in a modern practice with PTO, holidays, health insurance, retirement plans, and strong CE/mentorship. Great for new or experienced hygienists who want steady weekday hours and growth.
Travel RN – PICU
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week
Estimated Weekly Pay: $1,825/week
Night-shift PICU travel contract caring for critically ill children in a high-acuity unit. Includes weekly pay and full benefits; ideal for PICU RNs with 2+ years experience.
Travel RN – Labor & Delivery (13 Weeks)
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 days, 36 hrs/week
Estimated Weekly Pay: $2,059/week
Day-shift L&D travel role (multiple openings) handling high-risk labors and deliveries. Strong weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
Travel RN – Neonatal ICU / NICU
Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights, 36 hrs/week
Estimated Weekly Pay: $1,825/week
Level III NICU travel contract caring for critically ill newborns on night shift. Weekly pay and full benefits; best for experienced NICU nurses ready for a coastal assignment.
Respite Care Provider – In the Community
Employer: Not listed
Location: Wilmington, NC
Type: Contract
Pay: $16–$20/hour
Provide short-term relief care in the community for clients with developmental disabilities, dementia, and other conditions. Hands-on role with ADLs, meds (as needed), and outings—great if you have group home or home health experience.
Optometric Technician
Employer: Paul Vision Institute
Location: Wilmington, NC 28403
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
Pay: $15–$19/hour
Clinic-based role doing vision tests, imaging, and patient intake—no weekends or evenings. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and bonuses, perfect if you want steady hours in eye care.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Wilmington healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.