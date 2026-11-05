🍽️ Wilmington, NC Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Wilmington’s food scene is busy year‑round, not just in tourist season. If you like fast‑paced shifts, good teams, and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Wilmington, NC (skilled nursing facility)

(skilled nursing facility) Type: Part‑time (full‑time also mentioned)

Part‑time (full‑time also mentioned) Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour

Help prep and serve meals for residents in a nursing setting while keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean and sanitary. Flexible pay options (including daily pay), PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and set shifts (7a–2p or 1p–8p).

Employer: Parks Hospitality Group

Location: 1010 Ashes Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405

Type: Full‑time

Full‑time Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Lead Guest Services and Breakfast operations, handle staffing, guest feedback, and quality checks, and act as second‑in‑command when the GM is out. Comes with medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, hotel discounts, and growth potential with a "Best Place to Work" company.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full‑time (about 50 hours/week , includes evenings & weekends)

Full‑time (about , includes evenings & weekends) Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus )

Not listed (includes ) Step into a leadership track where you learn to run the restaurant, manage schedules and P&L, and train the crew while keeping service fast and friendly. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, tuition assistance, PTO, holiday closures, and a clear path toward General Manager.

Employer: Qdoba Restaurant Corporation / Thrive Restaurant Group

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full‑time (flexible shifts, nights/weekends/holidays possible)

Full‑time (flexible shifts, nights/weekends/holidays possible) Pay: Competitive + tips (exact rate not listed)

Competitive + (exact rate not listed) Fast‑moving, fun kitchen role where you roll burritos, build bowls, run the register, and jump in wherever needed. Perks include free meals on shift, tips, dental/vision/pet insurance, potential medical, PTO (eligibility applies), flexible schedules, and room to grow across 200+ locations.

Employer: RuckerJohns Restaurant

Location: 5564 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time (daytime availability preferred; year‑round & seasonal)

Full‑time or Part‑time (daytime availability preferred; year‑round & seasonal) Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour

Work the line (fry, grill, sauté, prep) at a long‑time, family‑owned local favorite with Sundays off. Vested full‑time staff can access healthcare, PTO, and 401(k) matching, plus a flexible schedule in a busy landmark restaurant.

Employer: The Pilot House Restaurant

Location: Wilmington Riverwalk, Wilmington, NC

Type: Full‑time or Part‑time

Full‑time or Part‑time Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Join a waterfront kitchen that’s rolling out a refreshed, coastal‑inspired menu and looking for reliable, high‑standard cooks. Expect competitive pay, health insurance for hourly staff, employee discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to grow with a kitchen that values creativity and consistency.

Employer: Hempleton Investment Group

Location: Downtown Wilmington, NC

Type: Part‑time

Part‑time Pay: From $7.25/hour + tips

From Pour drinks, run the bar, and help relaunch an established downtown taproom under new ownership. You’ll need prior bartending experience, solid customer service skills, and the ability to work a mix of days, nights, weekends, and late shifts.

Employer: Pine Valley Market

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Not listed (likely part‑time or full‑time; breakfast & lunch focus)

Not listed (likely part‑time or full‑time; breakfast & lunch focus) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep a busy breakfast‑and‑lunch kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, maintaining a clean work area, and helping with basic prep. No experience needed—just reliability, a good attitude, and comfort in a fast‑paced, team‑oriented spot.

If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.