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Wilmington
🍽️ Wilmington, NC Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
6 days ago
Wilmington’s food scene is busy year‑round, not just in tourist season. If you like fast‑paced shifts, good teams, and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.
Dietary Aide
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Wilmington, NC (skilled nursing facility)
- Type: Part‑time (full‑time also mentioned)
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour
- Help prep and serve meals for residents in a nursing setting while keeping the kitchen and dining areas clean and sanitary. Flexible pay options (including daily pay), PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and set shifts (7a–2p or 1p–8p).
Operations Manager – Tru by Hilton Wilmington Wrightsville Beach
- Employer: Parks Hospitality Group
- Location: 1010 Ashes Drive, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
- Lead Guest Services and Breakfast operations, handle staffing, guest feedback, and quality checks, and act as second‑in‑command when the GM is out. Comes with medical, dental, vision from day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, hotel discounts, and growth potential with a "Best Place to Work" company.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full‑time (about 50 hours/week, includes evenings & weekends)
- Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus)
- Step into a leadership track where you learn to run the restaurant, manage schedules and P&L, and train the crew while keeping service fast and friendly. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, tuition assistance, PTO, holiday closures, and a clear path toward General Manager.
Kitchen Team – QDOBA Mexican Eats
- Employer: Qdoba Restaurant Corporation / Thrive Restaurant Group
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full‑time (flexible shifts, nights/weekends/holidays possible)
- Pay: Competitive + tips (exact rate not listed)
- Fast‑moving, fun kitchen role where you roll burritos, build bowls, run the register, and jump in wherever needed. Perks include free meals on shift, tips, dental/vision/pet insurance, potential medical, PTO (eligibility applies), flexible schedules, and room to grow across 200+ locations.
Line Cook
- Employer: RuckerJohns Restaurant
- Location: 5564 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full‑time or Part‑time (daytime availability preferred; year‑round & seasonal)
- Pay: $14.00 – $16.00/hour
- Work the line (fry, grill, sauté, prep) at a long‑time, family‑owned local favorite with Sundays off. Vested full‑time staff can access healthcare, PTO, and 401(k) matching, plus a flexible schedule in a busy landmark restaurant.
Line Cook
- Employer: The Pilot House Restaurant
- Location: Wilmington Riverwalk, Wilmington, NC
- Type: Full‑time or Part‑time
- Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour
- Join a waterfront kitchen that’s rolling out a refreshed, coastal‑inspired menu and looking for reliable, high‑standard cooks. Expect competitive pay, health insurance for hourly staff, employee discount, flexible schedule, and a chance to grow with a kitchen that values creativity and consistency.
Server/Bartender – Downtown Taproom
- Employer: Hempleton Investment Group
- Location: Downtown Wilmington, NC
- Type: Part‑time
- Pay: From $7.25/hour + tips
- Pour drinks, run the bar, and help relaunch an established downtown taproom under new ownership. You’ll need prior bartending experience, solid customer service skills, and the ability to work a mix of days, nights, weekends, and late shifts.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Pine Valley Market
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Type: Not listed (likely part‑time or full‑time; breakfast & lunch focus)
- Pay: Not listed
- Keep a busy breakfast‑and‑lunch kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, maintaining a clean work area, and helping with basic prep. No experience needed—just reliability, a good attitude, and comfort in a fast‑paced, team‑oriented spot.
If one of these caught your eye, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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