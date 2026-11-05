🏗️ Wilmington NC Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around civil design and nuclear power. If you’re in architecture or engineering and open to a move (or a new local gig), these are worth a look.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,600 – $120,200 + discretionary annual bonus

Work on nuclear safety, containment, and LOCA (loss-of-coolant accident) analysis using core nuclear physics and thermal/thermodynamics. This role is ideal if you have a technical degree, enjoy structured problem-solving, and want strong benefits, relocation help, and long-term growth in the nuclear space.

Employer: GE Vernova

GE Vernova Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,600 – $120,200 + discretionary annual bonus

Focus on nuclear reactor stability and performance, applying scientific methods to prove concepts are valid and safe. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s-level technical background, like analytical work in a highly regulated setting, and want export-controlled, high-impact projects with full benefits and relocation support.

Employer: ESP Associates, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive; annual reviews and bonuses)

Lead Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE) field operations—utility designating, records research, and field documentation—for a growing, multi-discipline firm. Great if you have 5+ years of SUE experience, like being in the field, and want strong benefits (401k match, PTO, health, disability, education reimbursement) plus some travel.

Employer: Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC

Location: Wilmington, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with incentive opportunities)

High-level CAD role leading land development plans, grading, surface modeling, and QA/QC using AutoCAD and Civil 3D. Perfect if you have strong land development experience, want to mentor others, and like being the go-to CAD expert in a national, multi-discipline firm with solid benefits and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.