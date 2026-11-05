🐶 Playful Wilmington Dogs Ready for Adoption and Love

Wilmington has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Here are a couple of local pups who are ready for a fresh start and a lot of love.

Breed: Staffordshire Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix

Staffordshire Bull Terrier / American Bulldog mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Weight: About 67 lbs

About 67 lbs Adoption Fee: $450

Shelter: First Mate Dog Rescue

About Hank:

Hank is a big-headed, big-hearted boy who is part athlete, part comedian, and a full-time cuddle buddy. He’s very into playing ball — his motto is truly “ball is life”!

Home needs:

Needs to be the only dog in the home for now

in the home for now Needs a cat-free home

home Can be selective with other dogs; the rescue has a professional training evaluation planned to better understand his triggers and future options with other dogs

If you’re looking for a fun, active dog who also loves to snuggle, Hank might be your guy.

👉 Meet Hank and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: First Mate Dog Rescue – please use the contact form on Hank’s Adopt-a-Pet page or the rescue’s listed phone number there for the most accurate info.

Breed: Chihuahua / Shiba Inu mix

Chihuahua / Shiba Inu mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption Fee: $200 (owner notes they may be flexible for the right home)

(owner notes they may be flexible for the right home) Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Wilmington, NC)

About Blue:

Blue is described as a sweetheart who loves to cuddle and just wants to be close to his person. His current owner’s schedule means he’s inside a lot, and they feel he deserves more time, attention, and a fuller life than they can give right now.

They are mainly focused on finding him a good, loving home, and mention they’re not very worried about the money if the adopter is the right fit.

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Contact: Private owner in Wilmington, NC – use the Adopt-a-Pet contact form on Blue’s listing to reach out directly.

If you’re in or near Wilmington, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. The right share could be what finally gets them home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.