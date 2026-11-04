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🔧 Wilmington, NC Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Wilmington has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now across the city.
Trash Technician (Full Time)
- Employer: ESFM® USA (Compass Group)
- Location: 101 Vitamin Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Pay: $18.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts
Collect and move trash and bio-hazard materials in a professional facility, following safety rules. Good fit if you have 1+ year experience, can push heavy trash containers, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more).
Laundry Technician
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Wilmington, NC
- Pay: $17–$18 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM (occasional weekends)
Wash, fold, bag, and deliver clean garments while keeping the work area tidy. Great if you like routine tasks, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want steady weekday hours with benefits from a large facilities company.
Apartment Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group (Forest Hills Apartments)
- Location: 505 Alpine Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
- Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time, on-site, day shift, on-call about 1 week every 5 weeks
Handle repairs and upkeep at a multifamily community so residents have a safe, comfortable home. This role stands out for strong pay, bonuses, tool and boot reimbursement, PTO, and low-cost health insurance, ideal for techs with 2+ years apartment maintenance experience and some HVAC background.
Janitor – Independent Contractor (Part-Time)
- Employer: End of Day Logistics
- Location: Wilmington, NC (multiple small retail sites)
- Pay: $50 per visit, about twice a month per location
- Type: Part-time, independent contractor
Clean small retail locations (about 3,500 sq ft) every other week, doing light janitorial work like vacuuming, restrooms, and wiping surfaces. Good side gig if you already have your own cleaning equipment, reliable transportation, and want flexible, route-style work.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s handy, reliable, and looking for steady work.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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