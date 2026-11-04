🔧 Wilmington, NC Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilmington has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now across the city.

Employer: ESFM® USA (Compass Group)

ESFM® USA (Compass Group) Location: 101 Vitamin Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, multiple shifts

Collect and move trash and bio-hazard materials in a professional facility, following safety rules. Good fit if you have 1+ year experience, can push heavy trash containers, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, and more).

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Wilmington, NC

Pay: $17–$18 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM (occasional weekends)

Wash, fold, bag, and deliver clean garments while keeping the work area tidy. Great if you like routine tasks, can lift up to 35 lbs, and want steady weekday hours with benefits from a large facilities company.

Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group (Forest Hills Apartments)

(Forest Hills Apartments) Location: 505 Alpine Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, on-site, day shift, on-call about 1 week every 5 weeks

Handle repairs and upkeep at a multifamily community so residents have a safe, comfortable home. This role stands out for strong pay, bonuses, tool and boot reimbursement, PTO, and low-cost health insurance, ideal for techs with 2+ years apartment maintenance experience and some HVAC background.

Employer: End of Day Logistics

Location: Wilmington, NC (multiple small retail sites)

Pay: $50 per visit , about twice a month per location

, about twice a month per location Type: Part-time, independent contractor

Clean small retail locations (about 3,500 sq ft) every other week, doing light janitorial work like vacuuming, restrooms, and wiping surfaces. Good side gig if you already have your own cleaning equipment, reliable transportation, and want flexible, route-style work.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Share this with a friend who’s handy, reliable, and looking for steady work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.