⚠️ Wilmington schools 2-hour late start on Nov. 6

⚠️ Wilmington schools 2-hour late start on Friday

Friday, 11/6/2026 is a scheduled 2-hour late arrival day for Wilmington City Schools students.

Families should plan for students to arrive at school 2 hours later than the normal start time that day. Bus pick-up times and drop-off times will also be shifted by 2 hours from their usual morning schedule.

If you use childcare or before-school programs, you may want to adjust your plans for Friday, 11/6/2026.