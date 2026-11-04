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Wilmington
⚠️ Wilmington schools 2-hour late start on Nov. 6
2 days ago
⚠️ Wilmington schools 2-hour late start on Friday
Friday, 11/6/2026 is a scheduled 2-hour late arrival day for Wilmington City Schools students.
Families should plan for students to arrive at school 2 hours later than the normal start time that day. Bus pick-up times and drop-off times will also be shifted by 2 hours from their usual morning schedule.
If you use childcare or before-school programs, you may want to adjust your plans for Friday, 11/6/2026.
More Info: District Reminder | Wilmington City Schools
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