Wilmington’s engineering scene is hot right now—especially in robotics and semiconductors. If you’re into hardware, optics, or mixed-signal design, there are some strong six-figure roles open nearby.

Employer: Symbotic

Symbotic Location: Wilmington, MA (onsite preferred)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $120,750 – $177,100 base , plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits

, plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits Work on PCB-based power, sensing, and compute hardware for AI-powered warehouse robots. Lead complex board and subsystem designs in Altium, own projects from concept through production, and be the go-to expert on EMC, safety, and DfX.

Employer: Analog Devices

Analog Devices Location: Wilmington, MA (or Colorado Springs, CO)

(or Colorado Springs, CO) Type: Full-time, 1st shift/days

Full-time, 1st shift/days Salary: $149,226 – $216,087 expected range , bonus eligible, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, sick time, other benefits

, bonus eligible, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, sick time, other benefits Senior IC design role creating high-performance mixed-signal chips and DC/DC converters for ATE power management. You’ll own architecture, transistor-level design, Cadence-based verification, and lab debug, while guiding junior engineers.

Employer: Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Location: Wilmington, MA, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $72,080 – $108,120 base , plus bonus potential, ESPP, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, other benefits

, plus bonus potential, ESPP, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, other benefits Mid-level systems role supporting complex optical inspection and metrology tools for semiconductors. Great fit if you like hands-on lab work, optical alignment, and debugging electro-mechanical systems, with some travel (up to 10%).

Employer: Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Location: Wilmington, MA, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $129,600 – $194,400 base , plus bonus potential, ESPP, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, other benefits

, plus bonus potential, ESPP, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, other benefits Senior applications role for experienced lithography process engineers. You’ll develop and optimize advanced packaging lithography flows, run customer demos and evaluations, and lead technical projects across engineering and manufacturing.

Employer: Symbotic

Symbotic Location: Wilmington, MA, US

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Salary: $120,750 – $177,100 base , plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits

, plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits Lead mechanical design for robotic work cells that palletize and move products. You’ll own concept-to-release design in SolidWorks, use FEA, manage BOMs and ECNs, and guide suppliers and junior engineers on complex electro-mechanical systems.

Employer: Symbotic

Symbotic Location: Wilmington, MA, US

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Full-time, Salary: $97,500 – $143,000 base , plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits

, plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits Own the mechanical side of a 4‑wheeled mobile robot product line, from design through high-volume production. Expect SolidWorks design, DFM/DFA with contract manufacturers, fixtures and tooling, and travel (up to 25%) to support builds.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings in Wilmington and nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.