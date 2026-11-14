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Wilmington
🏗️ Wilmington MA Engineering Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings
4 days ago
Wilmington’s engineering scene is hot right now—especially in robotics and semiconductors. If you’re into hardware, optics, or mixed-signal design, there are some strong six-figure roles open nearby.
Staff Electrical Engineer – Robotics Hardware
- Employer: Symbotic
- Location: Wilmington, MA (onsite preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,750 – $177,100 base, plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits
- Work on PCB-based power, sensing, and compute hardware for AI-powered warehouse robots. Lead complex board and subsystem designs in Altium, own projects from concept through production, and be the go-to expert on EMC, safety, and DfX.
Principal Mixed-Signal/Analog Design Engineer – Power/ATE
- Employer: Analog Devices
- Location: Wilmington, MA (or Colorado Springs, CO)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift/days
- Salary: $149,226 – $216,087 expected range, bonus eligible, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, sick time, other benefits
- Senior IC design role creating high-performance mixed-signal chips and DC/DC converters for ATE power management. You’ll own architecture, transistor-level design, Cadence-based verification, and lab debug, while guiding junior engineers.
Systems Engineer 2 – Optical/Metrology Platforms
- Employer: Onto Innovation
- Location: Wilmington, MA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $72,080 – $108,120 base, plus bonus potential, ESPP, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, other benefits
- Mid-level systems role supporting complex optical inspection and metrology tools for semiconductors. Great fit if you like hands-on lab work, optical alignment, and debugging electro-mechanical systems, with some travel (up to 10%).
Staff Applications Engineer – Lithography
- Employer: Onto Innovation
- Location: Wilmington, MA, US
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $129,600 – $194,400 base, plus bonus potential, ESPP, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, other benefits
- Senior applications role for experienced lithography process engineers. You’ll develop and optimize advanced packaging lithography flows, run customer demos and evaluations, and lead technical projects across engineering and manufacturing.
Staff Mechanical Engineer – Cell Hardware
- Employer: Symbotic
- Location: Wilmington, MA, US
- Type: Full-time (onsite)
- Salary: $120,750 – $177,100 base, plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits
- Lead mechanical design for robotic work cells that palletize and move products. You’ll own concept-to-release design in SolidWorks, use FEA, manage BOMs and ECNs, and guide suppliers and junior engineers on complex electro-mechanical systems.
Senior Mechanical Engineer – Robotics Fleet
- Employer: Symbotic
- Location: Wilmington, MA, US
- Type: Full-time, hybrid
- Salary: $97,500 – $143,000 base, plus medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k), PTO, other benefits
- Own the mechanical side of a 4‑wheeled mobile robot product line, from design through high-volume production. Expect SolidWorks design, DFM/DFA with contract manufacturers, fixtures and tooling, and travel (up to 25%) to support builds.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more openings in Wilmington and nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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