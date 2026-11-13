Wilmington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options in both tech and consumer brands. If you’re local and ready to grow your career, these are worth a look.

Employer: BRUNT Workwear

BRUNT Workwear Location: Wilmington, MA (on-site Mon–Thu)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $92,000 base

base Also listed at: Indeed posting

You’ll be the hub for the marketing team, running Monday.com, organizing creative assets, and keeping product launches and samples on track. Good fit if you have 2–4 years in marketing ops or project coordination and like mixing digital tools with hands-on work in a fast-growing workwear brand.

Employer: Sovos

Sovos Location: Wilmington, MA (U.S.-based)

Type: Full-time

Category: B2B SaaS / tax compliance technology

This role is all about building pipeline: qualifying leads, booking meetings, and partnering with Sales Executives while using AI tools and Salesforce-style CRMs. Great if you want to grow in tech sales and already have some success in sales, customer service, or another client-facing role.

Employer: Sovos Latinoamérica

Sovos Latinoamérica Location: Wilmington, MA (U.S.-based)

Type: Full-time

Category: B2B SaaS / tax compliance technology

Very similar BDR role focused within the Sovos Latinoamérica organization, still working on tax compliance solutions and using AI-driven outreach. Ideal if you’re excited about international markets and want to sharpen your prospecting and presentation skills in a global company.

If any of these feel close, click through, skim the full description, and send an application this week while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.