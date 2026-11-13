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🏭 Wilmington, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Wilmington’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on shop work to leadership in aerospace. Here are a few strong picks if you like building, fixing, or leading teams on the floor.
Equipment & Process Technician – Robotics Manufacturing
- Employer: Experis (supporting a growing industrial robotics manufacturer)
- Location: Wilmington, MA (100% onsite)
- Type: Contract (6–24 months)
- Pay: About $50/hour (W2)
Build, maintain, and repair high-tech manufacturing and test equipment for industrial robots. Great fit if you like troubleshooting mechanical/electrical systems, working with PLCs, and keeping production lines running with less downtime.
Quality Manager
- Employer: Textron Systems
- Location: Wilmington, MA
- Type: Full-time, Manager with direct reports
- Pay Range: $130,100 – $198,500/year
Lead a team of Quality Engineers in an AS9100-regulated aerospace & defense environment. Ideal if you have 4–7 years of quality leadership, love data, audits, and continuous improvement, and want strong benefits plus flexible schedules and big-company resources.
Event Setup and Warehouse Crew
- Employer: Art of the Event
- Location: Wilmington, MA (travel to venues across New England)
- Type: Full-time, Temporary (Nov 30 – Dec 18)
- Pay: $20.00 – $22.50/hour
Short-term gig with 40+ hours a week packing, loading, and setting up event décor, props, and furniture. Good if you’re reliable, can lift 50 lbs, have a driver’s license, and want fast holiday cash with a flexible schedule.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and one application often leads to the next opportunity.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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