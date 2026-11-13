Wilmington’s industrial scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on shop work to leadership in aerospace. Here are a few strong picks if you like building, fixing, or leading teams on the floor.

Employer: Experis (supporting a growing industrial robotics manufacturer)

Experis (supporting a growing industrial robotics manufacturer) Location: Wilmington, MA (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Contract (6–24 months)

Pay: About $50/hour (W2)

Build, maintain, and repair high-tech manufacturing and test equipment for industrial robots. Great fit if you like troubleshooting mechanical/electrical systems, working with PLCs, and keeping production lines running with less downtime.

Employer: Textron Systems

Location: Wilmington, MA

Type: Full-time, Manager with direct reports

Pay Range: $130,100 – $198,500/year

Lead a team of Quality Engineers in an AS9100-regulated aerospace & defense environment. Ideal if you have 4–7 years of quality leadership, love data, audits, and continuous improvement, and want strong benefits plus flexible schedules and big-company resources.

Employer: Art of the Event

Location: Wilmington, MA (travel to venues across New England)

(travel to venues across New England) Type: Full-time, Temporary (Nov 30 – Dec 18)

Pay: $20.00 – $22.50/hour

Short-term gig with 40+ hours a week packing, loading, and setting up event décor, props, and furniture. Good if you’re reliable, can lift 50 lbs, have a driver’s license, and want fast holiday cash with a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and one application often leads to the next opportunity.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.