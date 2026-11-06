🏭 Wilmington, MA Manufacturing: Multiple Skilled Roles Hiring Now

Wilmington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in high-tech and medical products. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma

Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma Location: Wilmington, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: Not listed

Lead QC testing for radiochemical and radiopharmaceutical products, including rapid, real-time release work. This role is ideal if you have 5–8 years of GMP QC experience and want to be the go-to expert for lab readiness, environmental monitoring, and method support in a cutting-edge radiopharma facility.

Employer: Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma

Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma Location: Wilmington, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: Not listed

Own the QA documentation system, batch record review, and product disposition for radiolabeled drug products. Great fit if you have 5+ years of GMP QA experience, enjoy documentation, training, and audits, and want a key role in keeping a radiopharma site inspection-ready.

Employer: PDS Tech Commercial, Inc. (direct hire for a manufacturer)

(direct hire for a manufacturer) Location: Wilmington, MA 01887 (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Full-time, Monday–Friday, Pay: $26.45–$30.30/hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role that blends shipping/receiving, inventory, equipment maintenance, and facility support for an electrical/industrial manufacturer. Good match if you have 3–5+ years in manufacturing or industrial operations and like varied work that keeps the plant running smoothly.

Employer: LightForce Orthodontics

Location: Wilmington, MA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join a growing 3D-printed orthodontics manufacturer, doing preventive and corrective maintenance on production equipment. You’ll use 5S/lean practices, support uptime, and work closely with production and engineering in a modern, tech-forward shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.