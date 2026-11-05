📋 Wilmington, MA Admin Jobs with Multiple $60K+ Opportunities

Wilmington’s admin job scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on office support to higher-paying corporate roles. Here are several solid picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Heritage Home Service

Heritage Home Service Location: Boxborough, MA (serving the Boston Metro West area)

(serving the Boston Metro West area) Salary: $20–$25/hour

Type: Full-time

This role supports HR, accounting, office management, and even light IT. Good fit if you’re organized, like variety in your day, and want to grow your skills across different parts of a busy service business.

Employer: Capital Carpet & Flooring Spec. Inc.

Capital Carpet & Flooring Spec. Inc. Location: Wilmington, MA

Salary: From $30/hour (about $62K+/year for 40 hrs/week)

(about for 40 hrs/week) Type: Full-time, in-person

You’ll manage bids, contracts, insurance, and project setup for construction projects. Great if you have 2–3 years in construction admin or bidding and want steady hours, benefits, and a detail-heavy role.

Employer: Analog Devices

Analog Devices Location: Wilmington, MA

Salary: $68,790–$94,605/year

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Professional document control role in a regulated medical device manufacturing environment. Ideal if you have 1–4 years in quality systems or document control and want a higher-paying job with strong benefits and audit-focused work.

Employer: Santander

Santander Location: Wilmington, MA

Salary: $32,250–$62,000/year

Type: Full-time

Entry-level friendly role checking and validating member data to support risk and compliance. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel, and want to get into financial services without needing years of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.