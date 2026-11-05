💻 Wilmington, MA IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Wilmington’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks with security, AI/ML, and embedded systems skills. Here are several strong IT openings worth a look.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services Location: Wilmington, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,000 – $95,000/year

Work on Netskope Secure Web Gateway and Private Access, build and tune DLP policies, and apply Zero Trust concepts to protect data across web, cloud, and SaaS apps. Great fit if you have 3+ years in security and want hands-on work with modern cloud security tools and frameworks like GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST.

Employer: Analog Devices

Location: Wilmington, MA

Type: Full-time, Experienced

Salary: $197,800 – $271,975/year + bonus & benefits

Lead advanced time-series and sensor foundation models for edge AI across automotive, health, industrial, and robotics. You’ll work with multimodal sensor data, RL/agent systems, LoRA/Q-LoRA, and large-scale PyTorch training, while partnering closely with hardware teams. Ideal if you have 6+ years AI/ML product experience and want to drive cutting-edge research into real systems.

Employer: Textron Systems

Location: Wilmington, MA

Type: Full-time, Experienced (Level II or III)

Salary: $92,600 – $139,600 (Level II); $115,800 – $176,200 (Level III)

Develop C++ on embedded Linux for unmanned aircraft systems, integrating sensors, avionics, ROS/ROS2, and autopilots (PX4/ArduPilot). This is a hands-on role with hardware/software integration, field testing, and strong benefits like flexible schedules, 6+ weeks PTO, tuition reimbursement, and up to 9% 401k contribution.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.