🔧 Wilmington, MA Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Wilmington and nearby towns are busy with HVAC and controls work right now. If you’ve got field experience and like solving hands-on problems, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: Heritage Home Service

Heritage Home Service Location: Boxborough, MA (serving Boston Metro West, incl. Wilmington area)

(serving Boston Metro West, incl. Wilmington area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $150,000/year (based on experience)

Lead the residential HVAC service department for a long-established home services company (plumbing, heating, cooling, electrical, water filtration). You’ll manage techs, schedules, KPIs, and customer escalations in a fast-paced, growth-focused environment with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, company vehicle, tool stipend, and ongoing training.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Location: Wilmington, MA (field-based at customer sites)

(field-based at customer sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.22 – $62.94/hour (hourly, no commission)

Field role working on commercial HVAC direct digital controls—commissioning, programming, graphics, troubleshooting, and service. Comes with Day One benefits, health coverage, wellness programs, 401(k) match, PTO (vacation, holidays, sick), and training/tuition support; ideal if you have 3–5 years HVAC/controls experience and like being the go-to tech on site.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.