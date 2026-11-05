💰 Wilmington, MA Accounting & Finance Roles with Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around tech and IT. If you’ve got accounting, audit, or tax skills, there are some strong options here with solid pay and growth paths.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation Location: Wilmington, MA (hybrid, ~50% on-site)

(hybrid, ~50% on-site) Salary: $74,000 – $104,000 estimated

estimated Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: IT-focused internal audit role covering SOX ITGC, cybersecurity, cloud, and system implementations. Good fit if you have 1–3 years in IT audit or related work and want exposure across the business plus support for certifications like CISA/CIA/CPA. Includes 401K with match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation Location: Wilmington, MA

Salary: $120,000 – $167,000 estimated

estimated Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Lead the IT Finance reporting function and manage financial operations for IT and the Strategy Realization Office. You’ll own monthly reporting, budgets, forecasts, capital project reporting, and contractor spend, while managing a small team. Best for someone with 10+ years in finance/accounting and strong Excel/ERP skills who likes building processes and dashboards.

Employer: Symbotic

Symbotic Location: Wilmington, MA (hybrid, ~2 days/week on-site)

(hybrid, ~2 days/week on-site) Salary: $120,750 – $177,100 base range

base range Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Senior tax role owning ASC 740 tax provision, U.S. federal and state income tax compliance, and supporting international tax and special projects (M&A, reorganizations, equity comp). Great for a CPA with ~8+ years of tax experience who wants to work in a fast-growing AI/robotics company with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401K, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and skimming the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.