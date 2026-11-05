🏗️ Wilmington, MA Engineering Roles with Multiple High-Paying Openings

Wilmington’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially around semiconductors and defense. If you’re a mechanical or facilities pro, there are several strong options here with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: Textron Systems

Textron Systems Location: Wilmington, MA (Weapon Systems business area)

(Weapon Systems business area) Type: Full-time, Experienced, First Shift

Salary: Not listed

This senior role supports strategic weapon system development and specialized tooling/handling equipment. Ideal if you have 10+ years in mechanical design, are strong in Siemens NX and GD&T, and already hold an Active Secret clearance (Top Secret preferred).

Employer: Textron Systems

Textron Systems Location: Wilmington, MA

Type: Full-time, Experienced, Compressed Work Week (9x80)

Salary: $92,600 – $139,600 per year

Own the mechanical architecture of custom Automated Test Equipment (ATE) from design through production. Great fit if you have 2+ years ATE experience, are comfortable with Siemens NX, ANSYS, and can obtain a Secret clearance.

Employer: Onto Innovation

Location: Wilmington, MA (primarily on-site, up to 25% travel)

Type: Full-time, Senior Individual Contributor

Salary: $115,200 – $172,800 base, plus bonus and potential long-term incentives

Design and support advanced semiconductor inspection and metrology systems with a focus on precision motion, optics stability, and thermal performance. Best for engineers with 8+ years on complex electromechanical or semiconductor tools who like full lifecycle work from concept to field support.

Employer: Analog Devices

Location: Wilmington, MA (supporting Wilmington & Chelmsford sites)

(supporting Wilmington & Chelmsford sites) Type: Full-time, 1st Shift/Days, Experienced

Salary: $109,600 – $150,700 expected range, plus performance bonus

Lead facilities mechanical/electrical projects for a major semiconductor manufacturer—think large HVAC, power systems, BMS/PLC controls, and sustainability initiatives. Great if you have 5+ years in facilities or construction engineering and want a mix of design, project management, and on-site troubleshooting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles nearby, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.