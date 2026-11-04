🏥 Wilmington MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles

Wilmington’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on patient care to tech-forward pharmacy work. Here are several local roles with different schedules and settings to fit your life.

Employer: US Wellness

US Wellness Location: Wilmington, MA (on-site, event-based)

(on-site, event-based) Type: Contract, PRN (as-needed)

Salary: Not listed

Help run wellness events doing fingerstick labs, manual blood pressure, BMI, waist measurements, and basic health coaching. Great if you want very flexible, as-needed work and are comfortable with hands-on screening, data entry, and some light setup/teardown.

Employer: Willow Brook Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Location: Wilmington, MA (sub-acute & long-term care)

(sub-acute & long-term care) Type: Other (set weekend schedule)

Other (set weekend schedule) Pay: $27/hour (all-inclusive)

Weekend-only CNA role with 11–7 and 3–11 shifts, working 5 weekends in a row, then 1 weekend off. Offers Daily Pay, benefits like health, dental, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and a steady, predictable schedule if you like stacking hours on weekends.

Employer: Amazon / PillPack, LLC

Location: Wilmington, MA (pharmacy + driving to kiosks)

(pharmacy + driving to kiosks) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.50 – $29.00/hour (USA, MA, Wilmington)

Mix of on-the-road kiosk support and in-pharmacy tech work using a company vehicle. You’ll refill pharmacy kiosks, prep and pack prescriptions, and work with automated equipment—good fit if you’re a certified tech with a clean driving record who likes both independence and teamwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shift options and exact hours are often flexible once you talk to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.