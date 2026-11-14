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Will County
💰 Foreclosure sale listed for 2033 Lakewood Dr, Wilmington
2 days ago
💰 Foreclosure sale for Wilmington home on Lakewood Drive
The Will County Sheriff’s Office – Foreclosure Section has listed a foreclosure sale for a single-family brown brick home with a detached 2-car garage at 2033 Lakewood Drive, Wilmington, IL 60481 (Lakewood Shores area).
- Case: 25 FC 1251-0
- Plaintiff: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC
- Defendants: Lucille G Rodgers A/K/A Lucille Rodgers; Lakewood Shores Improvement Association
- Property: Multiple lots in Lakewood Shores and First Addition to Lakewood Shores (legal description provided)
- Approx. amount listed: $129,205.85
- Contact law firm: MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, 312-346-9088, 1 N. Dearborn, Suite 1300
- Sheriff’s Foreclosure Section: 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432, 815-727-8601, foreclosures@willcosheriff.org
The page also lists documents typically needed after a sale (Certificate of Sale, Sheriff’s Deed, Real Estate Transfer Declaration, etc.) and notes a $21.00 check payable to the Sheriff of Will County for processing.
More Info: Upcoming Sales
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