💰 Foreclosure sale for Wilmington home on Lakewood Drive

The Will County Sheriff’s Office – Foreclosure Section has listed a foreclosure sale for a single-family brown brick home with a detached 2-car garage at 2033 Lakewood Drive, Wilmington, IL 60481 (Lakewood Shores area).

Case: 25 FC 1251-0

Plaintiff: PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC

Defendants: Lucille G Rodgers A/K/A Lucille Rodgers; Lakewood Shores Improvement Association

Property: Multiple lots in Lakewood Shores and First Addition to Lakewood Shores (legal description provided)

and (legal description provided) Approx. amount listed: $129,205.85

Contact law firm: MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE , 312-346-9088 , 1 N. Dearborn, Suite 1300

, , Sheriff’s Foreclosure Section: 100 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL 60432, 815-727-8601, foreclosures@willcosheriff.org

The page also lists documents typically needed after a sale (Certificate of Sale, Sheriff’s Deed, Real Estate Transfer Declaration, etc.) and notes a $21.00 check payable to the Sheriff of Will County for processing.