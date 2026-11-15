Wilmington’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, with new leadership and kitchen roles popping up often. Here are a few solid picks if you love food, people, and fast-paced work.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare, bake, and package cookies, breads, and muffins in a professional grocery bakery. This role is great if you enjoy hands-on work, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits like 401(k), paid time off, and even DailyPay access to your earnings.

Employer: Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie / Hakuna Hospitality Group

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$90,000 per year + quarterly bonus

Lead Del Pez Mexican Gastropub and Santa Fe Mexican Grill, owning operations, team development, and financial performance. This is a strong fit for experienced GMs or top AGMs who want advancement toward District Manager, plus medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie / Hakuna Hospitality Group

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$77,000 per year + quarterly bonus opportunity

Run and grow the bar program at Del Pez Mexican Gastropub, from cocktail menu creation to bartender training and cost control. Ideal if you’re a seasoned bar leader who loves craft cocktails and wants a clear path toward Beverage Director–level responsibility, with health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and dining perks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Wilmington’s food scene moves fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.