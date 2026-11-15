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🍽️ Wilmington, DE Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
Wilmington’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, with new leadership and kitchen roles popping up often. Here are a few solid picks if you love food, people, and fast-paced work.
Baker (Bakery Clerk) – Sprouts Farmers Market
- Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation / Sprouts Farmers Market
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare, bake, and package cookies, breads, and muffins in a professional grocery bakery. This role is great if you enjoy hands-on work, flexible schedules, store discounts, and benefits like 401(k), paid time off, and even DailyPay access to your earnings.
General Manager – High-Volume Restaurant
- Employer: Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie / Hakuna Hospitality Group
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000–$90,000 per year + quarterly bonus
Lead Del Pez Mexican Gastropub and Santa Fe Mexican Grill, owning operations, team development, and financial performance. This is a strong fit for experienced GMs or top AGMs who want advancement toward District Manager, plus medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, and employee discounts.
Bar & Cocktail Manager – Path to Beverage Director
- Employer: Pachamama Peruvian Rotisserie / Hakuna Hospitality Group
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000–$77,000 per year + quarterly bonus opportunity
Run and grow the bar program at Del Pez Mexican Gastropub, from cocktail menu creation to bartender training and cost control. Ideal if you’re a seasoned bar leader who loves craft cocktails and wants a clear path toward Beverage Director–level responsibility, with health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and dining perks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—Wilmington’s food scene moves fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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