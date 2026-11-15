Wilmington’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for folks who love analysis, tax strategy, and leading teams. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $125,000

Deep, hands-on FP&A work at a major law firm—lots of ownership over models, dashboards, and firmwide performance analysis. Great fit if you enjoy turning complex data into clear insights for senior leadership and working with tools like Excel, Power BI, and Tableau.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Wilmington): $138,100 – $157,700

Lead high-impact accounting projects for Capital One’s retail bank, using Agile methods to roll out new products and systems. Ideal if you have 5+ years in accounting/finance/audit, like cross-functional work, and want leadership plus hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a top regional firm)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000 – $240,000

High-level tax role with a clear future Partner (or immediate Partner) track, focused on high-net-worth and real estate clients. Great for seasoned tax pros (5+ years) who know federal/state, 1120S, and tax planning and want a mix of client strategy, business development, and leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Wilmington’s finance openings tend to move fast and update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.