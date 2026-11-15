Wilmington’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from hands-on operations to high-level strategy. Here are several management roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site in club)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role runs the whole gym: hiring, scheduling, member experience, and daily operations. Good fit if you like leading a team on the floor, solving problems in real time, and keeping a busy club running smoothly.

Employer: Amazon

Location: Wilmington, DE (fulfillment/operations site)

Type: Full-time, early-career leadership

Salary (Wilmington, DE): $71,400/year

Deadline: Applications accepted on an ongoing basis

Lead a team of 50–100 associates in a fast-paced warehouse setting, with strong training and clear growth paths. Ideal for recent or soon-to-be grads who want real responsibility early and don’t mind being on their feet.

Employer: Piper Companies (pharma/clinical client)

(pharma/clinical client) Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid, 2–3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time, 7-month contract

Compensation: $63–$73/hour + benefits

Opens for applications: 11/11/2026 (at least 30 days)

Lead a complex Veeva Vault Clinical transformation across multiple workstreams for a major life sciences organization. Great for senior PMs with Veeva and clinical trials experience who want a high-impact, well-paid contract.

Employer: SSP International (SSPI)

Location: Remote (US-based; listed in Wilmington, DE)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $180,000/year (commensurate with experience)

Lead fundraising and advancement strategy for an international STEM education nonprofit, owning a $1M+ annual goal and managing a small remote team. Strong match for seasoned development leaders used to closing 5–6 figure gifts and working with boards.

Employer: Nemours Children’s Health

Location: Wilmington, DE (system-wide role; Eastern/Central time zone)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own large, cross-functional portfolios across technology, clinical, operations, and construction in a major pediatric health system. Best for senior PMO/portfolio leaders with 12+ years’ experience and a PMP who enjoy executive-level strategy and delivery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.