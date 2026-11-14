Wilmington’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on work and problem solving. Here are a few strong options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

ATI Restoration, LLC Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead on-site work for water, fire, and environmental damage jobs. You’ll supervise restoration tasks, set up drying and containment equipment, document moisture readings, and follow EPA/OSHA safety rules while working in tough conditions (heights, confined spaces, lifting 50+ lbs). Great fit if you have 2–4 years in construction/restoration, a valid driver’s license, and can handle after-hours emergency calls.

Employer: Nemours Children’s Health

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lead role keeping plumbing and utility systems running in a major children’s hospital. You’ll install and repair plumbing systems, guide other plumbers, handle preventive maintenance, and respond to facility emergencies while meeting state/local codes. Best for someone with 5+ years’ plumbing experience and a Journeyman’s Plumbing License (or able to get one in 90 days) who wants their work tied to a clear mission.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop-based role focused on modern, data-driven diagnostics and repairs. You’ll inspect vehicles, use advanced diagnostic tools, keep accurate digital service records, and explain repair options clearly to customers and teammates. Good match if you’re strong with electrical/mechanical troubleshooting and like staying current with new automotive tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.