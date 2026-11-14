Wilmington is busy right now with private security roles, especially overnight and flex shifts. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.20/hour starting

Focus: Flex security across sites (healthcare, education, finance, and more)

Pick up shifts when you want using their app and get paid training, uniforms provided, and access to medical, dental, vision, and retirement plans. Good fit if you want extra income, varied sites, and no prior experience is required.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Wilmington, DE (chemical/petrochemical site)

(chemical/petrochemical site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Overnights, 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM , Sun, Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri

Overnights, , Focus: Access control, credential checks, visitor records

You’ll manage entry points, verify badges, and respond to access issues while providing strong customer service. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, and discounts).

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Wilmington, DE (financial institution)

(financial institution) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Nights, 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM , Mon–Thu

Nights, , Focus: Vehicle and foot patrols, incident response, reports

This role is for night owls who like being on the move—patrolling buildings, lots, and perimeters to deter issues and keep staff and visitors safe. Requires 1+ year of security experience and a valid driver’s license, with benefits and paid training included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.