Wilmington’s logistics and supply chain scene is busy right now, with big global employers hiring across operations, quality, and planning. If you like keeping products moving and systems running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Closes 19-Nov-2026

This role supports Market Access contracts so patients can get life-changing medicines. You’ll manage master data, contracts, chargebacks, rebates, and claims, working with health plans, GPOs, specialty pharmacies, and wholesalers. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, strong in Excel and contract language, and like cross-functional work.

Employer: Agilent Technologies

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,200 – $223,500/year (US range)

Travel: ~35%

Function: Quality/Regulatory

Lead global supplier quality for a specialized technology category, owning strategy from sourcing through full product life cycle. You’ll work directly with suppliers, drive ISO 9001/13485, Lean, and Six Sigma improvements, and partner closely with procurement and operations. Ideal for someone with 5+ years supplier quality experience who enjoys high-impact, global work.

Employer: DuPont

Location: Wilmington, DE (also open to Edina, MN or Midland, MI)

(also open to Edina, MN or Midland, MI) Type: Full-time

Salary: $129,500 – $203,500/year

Lead the global demand planning and forecasting process for DuPont Water Solutions, which supports clean water and advanced manufacturing worldwide. You’ll manage a team of Regional Demand Planners, run the monthly global demand review, and drive IBP/S&OP, forecast accuracy, and scenario planning across regions.

Employer: Agilent Technologies

Location: Wilmington, DE, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $27.69 – $43.27/hour

Travel: None

Function: Manufacturing / Logistics

Hands-on role that mixes shipping/receiving work with team guidance and training. You’ll unload trailers, operate material-handling equipment, train new team members, handle receiving issues, and keep the area audit-ready and safe. Good match if you have 3–6 years logistics/warehouse experience and like being the go-to problem solver on the floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often hire for related roles once they see strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.