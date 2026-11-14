Wilmington’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from hands-on machining to high-level supplier quality leadership. If you like building real products and working with modern tech, these are worth a look.

Employer: MGF Sourcing

MGF Sourcing Location: Wilmington, DE (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (4×10s, Mon–Thu, 7AM–5:30PM)

Salary: $40–$50/hour (about $82,200–$104,000/year)

Benefits: 401(k) with match & profit sharing, health, dental, vision, 2–3 weeks PTO

Work in a climate-controlled, modern AS9100 shop making complex parts for aerospace and defense. You’ll set up and run 3- and 5-axis CNC mills (HAAS/FANUC), hold tight tolerances to ±0.0005", inspect your own work, and machine tough metals like titanium and Inconel. Requires 10+ years CNC job shop experience and strong G-code skills.

Employer: Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,200–$223,500/year (US range) , plus bonus, stock, and benefits

, plus bonus, stock, and benefits Deadline: Applications accepted at least until November 20, 2026 or until the job is closed

Lead global supplier quality for a specialized technology category, owning strategy from sourcing through full product life cycle. You’ll drive ISO 9001/13485, Lean/6 Sigma, APQP, supplier audits, RCCA, and KPIs, partnering closely with procurement and site teams. Best fit if you have 5+ years in supplier quality, experience in regulated industries (medical device, auto, aerospace/defense, etc.), and are comfortable with 35% travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.