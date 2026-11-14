Wilmington’s food scene is busy and hiring, from grocery delis to hotel teams. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$60,000/year

Lead housekeeping at a hotel-style facility while you train into a manager role. You’ll supervise the team, handle schedules and budgets, and keep guest areas spotless. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, stock purchase plan, and more).

Employer: Red Robin

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Back-of-house role in a busy, full-service restaurant. You’ll learn Red Robin’s style of cooking (grill, sauté, fry) and work in a fun, high-energy kitchen with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prep, cook, and package hot and cold foods while talking with customers about ingredients and meals. Wegmans highlights PTO, premium pay for Sundays/holidays, health coverage, 401(k) match, and scholarships for eligible employees.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run one of the busiest departments in the store—ordering, scheduling, and leading the deli team. Role includes career growth opportunities, store discount, 401(k) with match, DailyPay access, and health benefits for eligible team members.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.