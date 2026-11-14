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🎁 Free Items Around Wilmington — From Kids’ Gear to Furniture
Freebies are popping up all around Wilmington and nearby neighborhoods. Here are a few useful free items your neighbors are offering right now.
London Fog Women’s Sandals
Item: London Fog women’s sandals
Details: Silver sandals with rhinestone straps. Size not specified, so you may want to message the poster to confirm.
Condition: Not described beyond the photos on the listing.
Location: Northwood, Wilmington, DE
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Child’s Car Seat (Elsmere DE)
Item: Child’s car seat (grandchild has outgrown it and now uses a booster)
Details: Poster says the seat is in good shape and never in any accidents. Photos are available in the listing.
Pickup times: Available weekdays from 9–4 (per the poster).
Location: Elsmere, New Castle County, Delaware
Source: trashnothing.com
Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/wCA8zgr
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
White Twin Bed and Storage Drawer
Item: White twin bed frame with pull-out storage drawer underneath
Details: Twin-size frame; includes a built-in drawer that’s handy for clothes, toys, or bedding. Mattress not mentioned, so assume frame and drawer only unless the poster says otherwise.
Location: Limestone Hills, Wilmington, DE
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Wilmington tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, check the details, and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.