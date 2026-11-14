Freebies are popping up all around Wilmington and nearby neighborhoods. Here are a few useful free items your neighbors are offering right now.

Item: London Fog women’s sandals

Details: Silver sandals with rhinestone straps. Size not specified, so you may want to message the poster to confirm.

Condition: Not described beyond the photos on the listing.

Location: Northwood, Wilmington, DE

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Child’s car seat (grandchild has outgrown it and now uses a booster)

Details: Poster says the seat is in good shape and never in any accidents. Photos are available in the listing.

Pickup times: Available weekdays from 9–4 (per the poster).

Location: Elsmere, New Castle County, Delaware

Source: trashnothing.com

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/wCA8zgr

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: White twin bed frame with pull-out storage drawer underneath

Details: Twin-size frame; includes a built-in drawer that’s handy for clothes, toys, or bedding. Mattress not mentioned, so assume frame and drawer only unless the poster says otherwise.

Location: Limestone Hills, Wilmington, DE

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Wilmington tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, check the details, and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.