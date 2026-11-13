Wilmington’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on assistant work to high-impact global change roles. If you’re in people operations or looking to break in, these are worth a look.

Employer: YMCA of Delaware

YMCA of Delaware Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Temporary, Volunteer (unpaid)

(unpaid) Salary: Not listed

Support the YMCA HR team during a transition period, handling recruiting coordination, onboarding, records, basic employee relations, and HRIS data. Good fit if you already have HR generalist experience and want to build recent experience, give back, or re-enter the field on a flexible, short-term basis.

Employer: Agilent Technologies

Location: Wilmington, DE (Global role)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay range varies by location; shared by recruiter during hiring

Lead large-scale people and culture transformations across regions, working directly with executives and senior leaders. Ideal if you have deep change management/OD experience, know frameworks like Prosci/ADKAR, and want a strategic, global HR role focused on behavior change and adoption, not just planning.

Employer: Richards, Layton & Finger (Delaware’s largest law firm)

(Delaware’s largest law firm) Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, Hybrid (Mon–Fri, 9:00–5:30; 4 days in office, 1 remote)

Salary: Not listed

Provide day-to-day HR support—scheduling, maintaining employee files, onboarding attorneys and staff, helping with recruiting, training, benefits enrollment, and events. Great for someone with 2–3 years of HR or office experience, strong Microsoft skills, and a customer-service mindset who wants to grow in a professional services environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and local employers often hire for potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.