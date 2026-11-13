Wilmington’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to seasoned project leaders. If you’re in architecture, civil, or systems engineering, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: $62,998 – $90,586

Start: Target date Summer 2027

Work on nuclear power plant instrumentation and controls with a multi-discipline team, using your background in controls, mechatronics, or robotics. You’ll get mentoring, training, and chances to visit client sites while helping digitize carbon-free nuclear plants.

Employer: Verdantas

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $125,000 (based on experience/licensure)

(based on experience/licensure) Lead commercial, industrial, and mixed-use land development projects with a focus on sustainability and resilient communities. Great fit if you have 5–10 years in land development, enjoy client-facing work, and want to mentor junior staff in a flexible, people-first environment.

Employer: Securitas Technology

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Estimate and design fire, security, CCTV, and access control systems for a global security technology leader. Ideal if you have 5+ years in low-voltage/fire alarm estimating, know NFPA/NEC codes, and like turning complex plans into clear, accurate project budgets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.