Wilmington’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like working with your hands or being out on the road, there are several solid transportation roles open right now.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.88 – $24.81/hr

Entry-level shop role where you’ll do oil changes, tires, basic repairs, and road tests. Good fit if you’re new to auto work but want day‑one benefits, paid training, and ASE certification support.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $32.81/hr (flat‑rate)

More advanced tech role handling inspections, brakes, suspension, electrical, and road tests. Ideal if you have some experience and want higher earning potential, ASE bonuses, and day‑one medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.88 – $24.81/hr

Same entry‑level maintenance tech path, listed via Indeed. You’ll learn on the job, get tool discounts, and start benefits on day one, with room to grow into higher‑level tech roles.

Employer: Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations)

Firestone Complete Auto Care (Bridgestone Retail Operations) Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00 – $32.81/hr (flat‑rate)

Hands‑on tech job doing diagnostics, repairs, and customer explanations. Great if you want company‑paid ASE tests, flexible schedules, and performance‑based pay.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Regional and long‑haul flatbed work with a driver‑focused, safety‑first setup. You’ll run late‑model trucks, secure and tarp loads, and keep up with DOT rules and detailed inspections.

Employer: AreOnePath

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Another flatbed opening with similar duties: secure/tarp freight, stay on schedule, and work closely with dispatch. Good if you’re comfortable with physical flatbed work and want consistent routes when available.

Employer: Acelero Learning Delaware

Location: Wilmington, DE (serving White Oak/Dover center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.14/hr + comprehensive benefits

Drive young children (ages 0–5) to and from early learning centers while keeping them safe and supported. Great if you have a CDL with P & S endorsements and want mission‑driven work, strong benefits, and generous PTO.

Employer: Winebow

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $30.00/hr

Local/regionally focused CDL‑A role delivering wine and spirits, with customer service at each stop. Solid choice if you want steady hours, strong hourly pay, 401(k) match, and full medical/dental/vision.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—transportation roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.