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📣 Wilmington, DE Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $100K+ Paths
Wilmington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in pharma, finance, and tech. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several roles here with six‑figure potential and strong growth paths.
Digital Campaign Manager (Financial Services)
- Employer: Creative Circle (onsite for a financial services client)
- Location: Wilmington, DE (5 days/week onsite; no remote)
- Type: Contract (5 months, ~40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Run end‑to‑end digital campaigns across web and mobile, with a big focus on QA, targeting, and A/B testing. Great fit if you have 2–4+ years in digital marketing/campaign ops and want hands‑on work in a highly regulated, data‑driven environment.
Pharmaceutical Sales – Neuroscience Hospital Specialist
- Employer: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.)
- Location: Wilmington, DE (hospital/territory based)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $116,000–$166,750 + incentives
- Application window: Posted for a minimum of 5 business days
High‑impact hospital sales role calling on HCPs about neuroscience products using in‑person, virtual, and digital tools. Ideal if you have 2+ years pharma/medical device sales, strong clinical communication skills, and want a role that blends territory strategy, thought leadership, and cross‑functional teamwork.
Brand Analytics Director (US Pharma)
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $155,516.80–$233,275.20 + incentives & equity eligibility
- Date posted: Nov 11, 2026 | Closing date: Nov 29, 2026
Lead commercial data and analytics for a US brand, owning KPIs, performance narratives, and AI‑driven insights that guide senior decisions. Best for someone with 5+ years advanced analytics, Python/R/SQL + big data, and experience turning complex pharma/healthcare data into clear recommendations.
Senior Marketing Manager (Home Services)
- Employer: Done Right Today Inc.
- Location: Wilmington, DE (onsite)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Up to $130,000/year (includes quarterly revenue‑based bonuses)
Own marketing strategy for a fast‑growing, family‑owned plumbing/HVAC company, working directly with the owner on budget and growth. You’ll manage $5M–$10M annual marketing spend, lead gen, agencies, and local campaigns—perfect if you have 7+ years in home‑services marketing and love tying campaigns to booked jobs and revenue.
Senior Marketing Specialist – Capital Markets
- Employer: CSC
- Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid, M–F 8–5)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Plan and execute B2B campaigns for CSC’s Capital Markets business across digital, content, and events. Good match if you have 5+ years marketing (ideally financial services), are comfortable with LinkedIn, email, SEO, PPC, and like owning projects from brief to results.
Quant Analytics Senior Associate – Card Marketing
- Employer: JPMorganChase
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards noted)
Analytics‑heavy role supporting digital card marketing—you’ll run A/B tests, measure campaign performance, and advise on budget and targeting. Best for someone with a quant Bachelor’s + Master’s, 3+ years in marketing/business analytics, strong SQL + Python/R, and experience with Tableau/Power BI and web analytics.
Territory Account Executive, SMB – Restaurants
- Employer: Toast
- Location: Wilmington, DE (field sales, home office; must live local)
- Type: Full‑time
- Total targeted cash: $128,000–$205,000 USD (base + uncapped commission/bonus)
Field role selling Toast’s restaurant tech to local owners—from prospecting to close. Great if you have 1+ year in sales or restaurant ops, love being out in the field, and want uncapped commissions with a clear territory.
Regional Sales Manager – Transportation (Mid‑Atlantic)
- Employer: Commercial Credit Group
- Location: Wilmington, DE area / Mid‑Atlantic territory
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Competitive base + commission + bonus (exact amount not listed)
Grow a transportation equipment finance book of business by prospecting end‑users and dealers, managing relationships, and driving originations. Good fit if you have a strong sales track record in equipment finance/sales, are comfortable traveling, and like building a territory from the ground up.
Area Sales Leader – Northeast
- Employer: Pye‑Barker Fire & Safety
- Location: Wilmington, DE area / Northeast territory
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Described as “excellent pay” (exact range not listed)
Lead and coach branch sales teams across multiple locations, set revenue targets, and drive market growth in fire and life safety. Ideal for a seasoned sales leader who enjoys field coaching, multi‑branch oversight, and building high‑performing teams, with perks like 401(k) match, paid holidays, and potential company vehicle.
Strategic Communications Specialist
- Employer: Cinnaire Corporation
- Location: Wilmington, DE (in‑office 1 day/week; some travel)
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $95,000–$120,000
Blend content, design, events, and digital to tell Cinnaire’s story across channels. Great if you have 6+ years in communications/marketing, strong writing + InDesign/graphic design skills, and like managing everything from newsletters and social to conferences and media outreach.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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