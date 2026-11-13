Wilmington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in pharma, finance, and tech. If you’ve got solid experience, there are several roles here with six‑figure potential and strong growth paths.

Employer: Creative Circle (onsite for a financial services client)

Creative Circle (onsite for a financial services client) Location: Wilmington, DE (5 days/week onsite; no remote)

(5 days/week onsite; no remote) Type: Contract (5 months, ~40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Run end‑to‑end digital campaigns across web and mobile, with a big focus on QA, targeting, and A/B testing. Great fit if you have 2–4+ years in digital marketing/campaign ops and want hands‑on work in a highly regulated, data‑driven environment.

Employer: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Companies (U.S.)

Location: Wilmington, DE (hospital/territory based)

(hospital/territory based) Type: Full‑time

Salary: $116,000–$166,750 + incentives

Application window: Posted for a minimum of 5 business days

High‑impact hospital sales role calling on HCPs about neuroscience products using in‑person, virtual, and digital tools. Ideal if you have 2+ years pharma/medical device sales, strong clinical communication skills, and want a role that blends territory strategy, thought leadership, and cross‑functional teamwork.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $155,516.80–$233,275.20 + incentives & equity eligibility

Date posted: Nov 11, 2026 | Closing date: Nov 29, 2026

Lead commercial data and analytics for a US brand, owning KPIs, performance narratives, and AI‑driven insights that guide senior decisions. Best for someone with 5+ years advanced analytics, Python/R/SQL + big data, and experience turning complex pharma/healthcare data into clear recommendations.

Employer: Done Right Today Inc.

Location: Wilmington, DE (onsite)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Up to $130,000/year (includes quarterly revenue‑based bonuses)

Own marketing strategy for a fast‑growing, family‑owned plumbing/HVAC company, working directly with the owner on budget and growth. You’ll manage $5M–$10M annual marketing spend, lead gen, agencies, and local campaigns—perfect if you have 7+ years in home‑services marketing and love tying campaigns to booked jobs and revenue.

Employer: CSC

Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid, M–F 8–5)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and execute B2B campaigns for CSC’s Capital Markets business across digital, content, and events. Good match if you have 5+ years marketing (ideally financial services), are comfortable with LinkedIn, email, SEO, PPC, and like owning projects from brief to results.

Employer: JPMorganChase

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards noted)

Analytics‑heavy role supporting digital card marketing—you’ll run A/B tests, measure campaign performance, and advise on budget and targeting. Best for someone with a quant Bachelor’s + Master’s, 3+ years in marketing/business analytics, strong SQL + Python/R, and experience with Tableau/Power BI and web analytics.

Employer: Toast

Location: Wilmington, DE (field sales, home office; must live local)

Type: Full‑time

Total targeted cash: $128,000–$205,000 USD (base + uncapped commission/bonus)

Field role selling Toast’s restaurant tech to local owners—from prospecting to close. Great if you have 1+ year in sales or restaurant ops, love being out in the field, and want uncapped commissions with a clear territory.

Employer: Commercial Credit Group

Location: Wilmington, DE area / Mid‑Atlantic territory

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive base + commission + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Grow a transportation equipment finance book of business by prospecting end‑users and dealers, managing relationships, and driving originations. Good fit if you have a strong sales track record in equipment finance/sales, are comfortable traveling, and like building a territory from the ground up.

Employer: Pye‑Barker Fire & Safety

Location: Wilmington, DE area / Northeast territory

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Described as “excellent pay” (exact range not listed)

Lead and coach branch sales teams across multiple locations, set revenue targets, and drive market growth in fire and life safety. Ideal for a seasoned sales leader who enjoys field coaching, multi‑branch oversight, and building high‑performing teams, with perks like 401(k) match, paid holidays, and potential company vehicle.

Employer: Cinnaire Corporation

Location: Wilmington, DE (in‑office 1 day/week; some travel)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $95,000–$120,000

Blend content, design, events, and digital to tell Cinnaire’s story across channels. Great if you have 6+ years in communications/marketing, strong writing + InDesign/graphic design skills, and like managing everything from newsletters and social to conferences and media outreach.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more wiggle room than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.