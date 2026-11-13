💰 Wilmington, DE Accounting Jobs With Multiple Hybrid Roles

Wilmington’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with solid accounting and tax skills. If you like hybrid schedules, detailed work, and clear career paths, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid)

Salary (Wilmington): $87,700 – $100,100/year

Type: Full-time

This role sits in the Credit Accounting team, handling key reporting, credit quality metrics, and special projects. Good fit if you have at least 1+ year in accounting/finance/audit, enjoy analysis, and want exposure to executive leadership.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid)

Salary (Wilmington): $161,500 – $184,300/year

Type: Full-time

Lead a high-performing Credit Accounting team focused on Allowance for Credit Losses and key credit metrics. Designed for someone with 7+ years in accounting/audit/finance and 3+ years of people management who wants VP+ visibility and complex technical work.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: Wilmington, DE

Salary (Wilmington): $87,700 – $100,100/year

Type: Full-time

Focus on Retail Bank reconciliations, controls, and month-end close, with regular exposure to senior leadership. Great for someone with 1+ year in accounting/finance/audit who likes digging into reconciliations and process improvements.

Employer: AAA Club Alliance

Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid – 3 days on-site)

Pay: $19.15 – $26.95/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on AP processing role using Workday, handling invoices, coding, and vendor questions. Comes with strong benefits (401(k) match up to 7%, PTO, health, free AAA membership) and suits someone with 3+ years AP/transaction experience.

Employer: Syngenta Group

Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid, up to 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Senior-level indirect tax role covering multistate sales & use tax, property tax, and audits across multiple entities. Best for candidates with a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 5+ years in-house tax compliance, and 3+ years in public/consulting with tools like SAP, ONESOURCE, Vertex.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid)

Pay (Wilmington range): $26.59 – $37.30/hour

Type: Full-time

Support a global law firm’s cash application and A/R in Aderant, working closely with billing and collections. Ideal if you have 2+ years A/R experience, strong Excel skills, and like a structured, professional environment.

Employer: BlackRock

Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid)

Salary (Wilmington): $127,500 – $184,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead a team in private credit fund accounting for BlackRock’s Private Financing Solutions unit. You’ll oversee NAVs, waterfalls, financials, and capital activity—perfect for someone with 6–12 years fund/FS accounting, and ideally a CPA.

Employer: Acro Service Corp

Location: On-site, Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, 12+ month contract (W2)

On-site role handling state-level accounting work: analyzing financial data, ensuring GAAP compliance, and supporting audits and policy work. Requires either a related Bachelor’s or solid experience in accounting, financial analysis, and state systems.

Employer: Vaco by Highspring (for a CPA firm client)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Manage tax reviews and audits for multiple entity types, plus research and prep support. A good match if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 3–6 years at a CPA firm, and either hold or can obtain a Delaware CPA permit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.