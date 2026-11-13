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🤝 Wilmington, DE Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Wilmington has some solid openings right now if you like helping kids and families. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and come with real support and benefits.
Crisis Engagement Specialist
Employer: Delaware Guidance Services for Children and Youth, Inc.
Location: Wilmington, DE (office-based with some telecommuting)
Type: Full-time
Pay/Perks: $4,000 sign-on bonus + $1,000 retention bonus, generous PTO (starts at 44 days/year), retirement contribution up to 6%, medical/dental/vision
Work with children and youth after a crisis, doing outreach, follow-up, and care coordination so families don’t fall through the cracks. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in a related field, case management or crisis experience, and want a mix of office, phone, and community work.
Youth Service Worker
Employer: CHILD, Inc.
Location: Wilmington, DE (Governor Terry Children’s Center)
Type: Full-time, in-person, rotating shifts (nights/weekends/holidays)
Salary: $42,000–$45,000 per year
Benefits: 403(b), health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, tuition reimbursement, EAP, retirement plan, professional development
Provide daily care and supervision for about 10 youth (ages 9–17) in a residential shelter setting. You’ll keep the environment safe, use trauma-informed approaches, document incidents, and support youth through tough moments—ideal if you have a bachelor’s (or equivalent experience) and can handle variable shifts.
Community Health Worker
Employer: Nemours Children’s Health
Location: Wilmington, DE (community-based, home visits)
Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week
Salary: Not listed
Help families of Nemours patients navigate community resources, manage chronic conditions, and tackle social needs like food, housing, and transportation. You’ll do home visits, outreach, and health coaching; requires at least a high school diploma and a year of related health education or CHW experience.
Family Support Coach
Employer: ATHENA Consulting
Location: Wilmington, DE
Type: Full-time, temporary
Pay: $22 per hour
Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO after 90 days
Provide coaching, case management, and advocacy to help families reach stability and self-sufficiency. You’ll build Family Stabilization Plans, connect clients to resources, and support crisis intervention—good for someone with case management or family support experience and strong organizing skills.
If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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