Wilmington has some solid openings right now if you like helping kids and families. These roles are hands-on, mission-driven, and come with real support and benefits.

Employer: Delaware Guidance Services for Children and Youth, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, DE (office-based with some telecommuting)

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $4,000 sign-on bonus + $1,000 retention bonus, generous PTO (starts at 44 days/year), retirement contribution up to 6%, medical/dental/vision

Work with children and youth after a crisis, doing outreach, follow-up, and care coordination so families don’t fall through the cracks. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in a related field, case management or crisis experience, and want a mix of office, phone, and community work.

Employer: CHILD, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, DE (Governor Terry Children’s Center)

Type: Full-time, in-person, rotating shifts (nights/weekends/holidays)

Salary: $42,000–$45,000 per year

Benefits: 403(b), health/dental/vision, HSA, PTO, tuition reimbursement, EAP, retirement plan, professional development

Provide daily care and supervision for about 10 youth (ages 9–17) in a residential shelter setting. You’ll keep the environment safe, use trauma-informed approaches, document incidents, and support youth through tough moments—ideal if you have a bachelor’s (or equivalent experience) and can handle variable shifts.

Employer: Nemours Children’s Health

Location: Wilmington, DE (community-based, home visits)

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Salary: Not listed

Help families of Nemours patients navigate community resources, manage chronic conditions, and tackle social needs like food, housing, and transportation. You’ll do home visits, outreach, and health coaching; requires at least a high school diploma and a year of related health education or CHW experience.

Employer: ATHENA Consulting

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time, temporary

Pay: $22 per hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO after 90 days

Provide coaching, case management, and advocacy to help families reach stability and self-sufficiency. You’ll build Family Stabilization Plans, connect clients to resources, and support crisis intervention—good for someone with case management or family support experience and strong organizing skills.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.