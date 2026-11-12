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📣 Wilmington, DE Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Wilmington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now — from entry-level reps to VP and director roles, there’s something for every stage of your career. Here are several solid options worth a closer look.
Creative Strategist, Paid Social – Home (Remote)
Employer: Forbes Advisor
Location: Remote, listed from Wilmington, DE
Type: Full-time
Own direct-response ad creative for home-related categories across Meta and TikTok. You’ll research angles, write scripts and hooks, direct creators, and use performance data and AI tools to keep iterating on winning ads.
Sales Technology Enablement Manager
Employer: McDermott Will & Schulte
Location: Wilmington, DE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $156,000 – $199,000 target hiring range
Lead Salesforce and sales-tech training for lawyers and business teams at a major global law firm. Great fit if you love CRM, enablement, and building role-specific training that drives real business development results.
Digital Campaign Manager (Onsite Contract)
Employer: Creative Circle (for a financial services client)
Location: Wilmington, DE or New York, NY – 5 days/week onsite
Type: Contract, ~5 months, 40 hrs/week
Run end-to-end digital campaigns across web and mobile, with a big focus on QA, targeting, and A/B testing. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in a fast-paced, highly regulated environment, and okay being fully onsite.
(Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; role details are the same.)
Independent Agent – 100% Remote
Employer: The Bill Lampe Group Inc.
Location: Listed from Wilmington, DE (U.S. remote)
Type: Full-time, commission-only
Sell life insurance to warm leads with full training and licensing support. You’ll manage your own schedule, work remotely, and earn via performance-based commissions and bonuses with no income cap.
Marketing Campaign Specialist – Entry Level
Employer: Pace Marketing Inc.
Location: Wilmington, DE / North Wales & surrounding areas
Type: Full-time
Hands-on entry role mixing marketing, sales, and customer service through direct, in-person campaigns. Comes with paid training, travel opportunities, and merit-based promotions in a “work hard, play hard” culture.
Communications Senior Associate
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Wilmington, DE
Type: Full-time
Be the lead communications partner to the Head of Regulatory Operations in Consumer & Community Banking. You’ll craft executive messaging, run town hall comms, and support employee experience initiatives across a large, frontline-heavy workforce.
(Also listed on Indeed with the same role details.)
Senior Analyst – Customer Marketing Analytics
Employer: OneMain Financial
Location: Wilmington, DE
Type: Full-time
Own analytics for customer marketing channels like direct mail and outbound calling. You’ll build dashboards, run deep-dive analyses, and turn data into clear recommendations that shape marketing strategy.
Associate Director, US Lifecycle Marketing – Immunology
Employer: AstraZeneca
Location: Wilmington, DE – 3 days/week onsite minimum
Type: Full-time
Salary: $180,000 – $216,000 base range
Translate Immunology brand strategy into HCP-ready tactics across new disease indications. You’ll lead launch assets, digital experiences, and field enablement for a major pharma portfolio (no remote option).
VP, Head of Communications
Employer: Incyte
Location: Wilmington, DE (Global HQ)
Type: Full-time
Executive-level role leading all internal and external communications for a global biopharma company. You’ll shape brand strategy, manage media and public affairs, and directly support the CEO’s communications.
VP, Partner Ops & Business Dev Enablement
Employer: Barclays Bank US
Location: Wilmington, DE or Whippany, NJ
Type: Full-time
Salary (Whippany, NJ): $155,000 – $225,000 base range
Senior VP role supporting co-brand and partnership card portfolios. You’ll bridge business development, operations, and risk, overseeing partner lifecycle operations and business readiness for major deals.
Business Development Technology & Operations Specialist
Employer: McDermott Will & Schulte
Location: Wilmington, DE
Type: Full-time
Salary: $156,000 – $199,000 target hiring range
Sales-tech enablement role focused on Salesforce and business development operations at a top law firm. You’ll design training, manage Salesforce learning content, and help lawyers and BD teams use data to grow revenue.
Pre-Sales Application Engineer (LC Products)
Employer: Agilent Technologies
Location: Wilmington, DE (remote option across US/Canada)
Type: Full-time
Salary (US range): $105,075 – $210,150/year
Blend science and sales by supporting liquid chromatography solutions across the US and Canada. You’ll partner with account managers, run demos, present at scientific forums, and help close technically complex deals.
BioPharma Sales Specialist – East
Employer: Biolog, Inc.
Location: Remote – East Coast preferred, listed from Wilmington, DE
Type: Full-time
Grow sales of anaerobic media and microbiology lab services into biopharma production and environmental monitoring. Great for a microbiology-trained seller who wants base + commission, strong benefits, and ~30% travel.
Work From Home Sales Specialist
Employer: High Ticket Teams
Location: Listed from Wilmington, DE (U.S. remote)
Type: Full-time, 1099 commission-only
Remote high-ticket sales role with leads provided and recurring, uncapped commissions. Best for disciplined closers who are comfortable on Zoom/phone and want performance-based income.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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