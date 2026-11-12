📣 Wilmington, DE Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now — from entry-level reps to VP and director roles, there’s something for every stage of your career. Here are several solid options worth a closer look.

Employer: Forbes Advisor

Location: Remote, listed from Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Own direct-response ad creative for home-related categories across Meta and TikTok. You’ll research angles, write scripts and hooks, direct creators, and use performance data and AI tools to keep iterating on winning ads.

Employer: McDermott Will & Schulte

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $156,000 – $199,000 target hiring range

Lead Salesforce and sales-tech training for lawyers and business teams at a major global law firm. Great fit if you love CRM, enablement, and building role-specific training that drives real business development results.

Employer: Creative Circle (for a financial services client)

Location: Wilmington, DE or New York, NY – 5 days/week onsite

Type: Contract, ~5 months, 40 hrs/week

Run end-to-end digital campaigns across web and mobile, with a big focus on QA, targeting, and A/B testing. Ideal if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable in a fast-paced, highly regulated environment, and okay being fully onsite.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a second URL; role details are the same.)

Employer: The Bill Lampe Group Inc.

Location: Listed from Wilmington, DE (U.S. remote)

Type: Full-time, commission-only

Sell life insurance to warm leads with full training and licensing support. You’ll manage your own schedule, work remotely, and earn via performance-based commissions and bonuses with no income cap.

Employer: Pace Marketing Inc.

Location: Wilmington, DE / North Wales & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time

Hands-on entry role mixing marketing, sales, and customer service through direct, in-person campaigns. Comes with paid training, travel opportunities, and merit-based promotions in a “work hard, play hard” culture.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Be the lead communications partner to the Head of Regulatory Operations in Consumer & Community Banking. You’ll craft executive messaging, run town hall comms, and support employee experience initiatives across a large, frontline-heavy workforce.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same role details.)

Employer: OneMain Financial

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Own analytics for customer marketing channels like direct mail and outbound calling. You’ll build dashboards, run deep-dive analyses, and turn data into clear recommendations that shape marketing strategy.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Wilmington, DE – 3 days/week onsite minimum

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $216,000 base range

Translate Immunology brand strategy into HCP-ready tactics across new disease indications. You’ll lead launch assets, digital experiences, and field enablement for a major pharma portfolio (no remote option).

Employer: Incyte

Location: Wilmington, DE (Global HQ)

Type: Full-time

Executive-level role leading all internal and external communications for a global biopharma company. You’ll shape brand strategy, manage media and public affairs, and directly support the CEO’s communications.

Employer: Barclays Bank US

Location: Wilmington, DE or Whippany, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary (Whippany, NJ): $155,000 – $225,000 base range

Senior VP role supporting co-brand and partnership card portfolios. You’ll bridge business development, operations, and risk, overseeing partner lifecycle operations and business readiness for major deals.

Employer: McDermott Will & Schulte

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $156,000 – $199,000 target hiring range

Sales-tech enablement role focused on Salesforce and business development operations at a top law firm. You’ll design training, manage Salesforce learning content, and help lawyers and BD teams use data to grow revenue.

Employer: Agilent Technologies

Location: Wilmington, DE (remote option across US/Canada)

Type: Full-time

Salary (US range): $105,075 – $210,150/year

Blend science and sales by supporting liquid chromatography solutions across the US and Canada. You’ll partner with account managers, run demos, present at scientific forums, and help close technically complex deals.

Employer: Biolog, Inc.

Location: Remote – East Coast preferred, listed from Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Grow sales of anaerobic media and microbiology lab services into biopharma production and environmental monitoring. Great for a microbiology-trained seller who wants base + commission, strong benefits, and ~30% travel.

Employer: High Ticket Teams

Location: Listed from Wilmington, DE (U.S. remote)

Type: Full-time, 1099 commission-only

Remote high-ticket sales role with leads provided and recurring, uncapped commissions. Best for disciplined closers who are comfortable on Zoom/phone and want performance-based income.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full description, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.