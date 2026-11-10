🧑‍💼 Wilmington, DE HR Jobs: Multiple Recruiting Roles Hiring Now

Wilmington’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who love recruiting and talent work. Here are a few solid roles where you can grow your career and your paycheck.

Employer: CSC

CSC Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid, 3 days in office )

(Hybrid, ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a small team of 2–4 recruiters while still owning key searches yourself. This is a senior role where you’ll set strategy, partner with executives, and work on global TA projects at a large, well-known Wilmington-based company.

Employer: Synerfac Technical Staffing

Location: New Castle, DE (on-site, 5 days/week)

(on-site, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Projected earnings: Year 1: $45K–$55K; Year 2: $50K–$75K; Year 3: $70K–$100K

Start your HR career in technical recruiting with full training, base pay plus uncapped commission, and clear earning growth over your first three years. You’ll source candidates, help shape job descriptions, and support clients across many industries.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—roles like this tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.