⚖️ Wilmington, DE Legal & Compliance – Multiple Openings Up to $200K

Wilmington’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand from big firms and corporate teams. If you’re in law or compliance, there are several solid options worth a look.

Employer: Lewis Brisbois

Lewis Brisbois Location: Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, DE Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (plus medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match)

This Am Law 100 firm wants a 2–7 year civil litigator to handle professional liability, D&O, and employment practices cases. You’ll get real responsibility fast—court appearances, depositions, motion practice, and managing your own files. Delaware Bar admission required.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, DE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Closing Date: 03-Dec-2026

Lead U.S. FDA promotional regulatory strategy for key brands and guide cross‑functional teams through the MLR review process. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in promotional regulatory affairs and 5+ years in pharma/biotech, and want a high-impact, strategic seat at the table.

Employer: Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. (QPWB)

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. (QPWB) Location: Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, DE Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy Business Law & Commercial Litigation group on complex commercial cases, corporate governance disputes, bankruptcy, and M&A. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ litigation or corporate paralegal experience and enjoy e‑discovery, Chancery work, and multi‑jurisdiction matters.

Employer: We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for an AmLaw firm)

We Are Legal Revolution (recruiting for an AmLaw firm) Location: Wilmington, DE

Wilmington, DE Type: Full-time

Salary: Base up to $200K + performance bonus

Join a Global 100 / AmLaw 100 firm handling complex commercial and civil litigation, including trials, arbitrations, and mediations. This role offers a lower-than-average 1,900 billable target and the backing of a national platform with offices across the U.S.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.