💻 Wilmington, DE IT Roles – Multiple Senior & Remote Openings

Wilmington’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers and cloud/security pros. If you’ve got deep experience, there are some solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Applied Thought Auditors and Consultants, Inc.

Applied Thought Auditors and Consultants, Inc. Location: Wilmington, DE (5 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Experience: 10+ years

Hands-on IBM mainframe role (COBOL, CICS, DB2, IMS, IBM MQ, VSAM, JCL, CA7, Changeman). Mix of development and production support with on-call rotation, ideal if you know banking/cards and like solving complex, high-impact issues.

Employer: Career Soft Solutions Inc

Career Soft Solutions Inc Location: Remote – supporting Wilmington, DE

Type: Contract

Experience: 10+ years security / cloud, 5+ years Sentinel

Lead SIEM/SOAR engineering with Microsoft Sentinel, KQL, Azure, Microsoft Defender, Purview. You’ll design detections, build automations with Logic Apps/Azure Functions, and guide SOC teams in a large, complex environment.

Employer: Entech

Location: Fully remote (U.S.)

Type: 6‑month full-time contract

Own end-to-end delivery of a knowledge management platform for a financial services client. Heavy SharePoint Online, Power BI, and Power Platform/Appian work—great if you like gathering requirements and building low-code solutions solo.

Employer: Taras Technology LLC

Taras Technology LLC Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Experience: 8–9+ years Data & Analytics, 4+ years Azure

Lead Azure data engineering with Data Factory, Databricks, Unity Catalog, Python, SQL, PySpark. You’ll mentor a team, design scalable data platforms, and support AI/advanced analytics in a high-visibility role.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—senior IT roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.