🐶 Playful Wilmington Dogs Ready Now for Loving Adoption

Wilmington has some wonderful dogs hoping for a fresh start. Here are a few local pups who are ready (or almost ready) to meet their new families.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Humane Animal Partners - Wilmington

Phone: (302) 571-0111

Blitz just arrived at the shelter after his previous owner could no longer keep him. He has lived in a home before, so he may already know some basic manners, though the shelter can’t promise how those will carry over in a new place.

He’s still being checked by the medical and behavioral teams, and is waiting on interactions with other animals until the vet clears him. As staff get to know him better, they’ll be able to share more about his personality and needs.

If you’re patient and willing to work with a recently arrived dog, Blitz could be a great match.

👉 Meet Blitz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pointer / Hound mix

Pointer / Hound mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $475

Shelter: Humane Animal Partners - Wilmington

Phone: (302) 571-0111

Lisa is a young pup who just came up on transport from a high-intake shelter partner. Because she’s so new, the team is still learning about her and doesn’t yet know her full background.

Right now, Lisa:

Is pending vet clearance before meeting other animals

before meeting other animals May or may not be house-, crate-, car-, or leash-trained yet

The shelter will update her bio as they get to know her better. If you’re ready to guide a puppy through training and give her a safe, loving home, Lisa could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Lisa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Wilmington, DE)

Santos has been with his current owner for over three years and is described as a great, loving dog. Here’s what his person says about him:

Fantastic with cats when introduced properly

when introduced properly Not OK with other dogs , so he needs to be the only dog in the home

, so he needs to be the only dog in the home Very food-motivated and enjoys doing tricks for treats

and enjoys doing tricks for treats Loves to play tug-of-war and wrestle

and Moderate energy and also happy to cuddle on the couch

His owner is facing life changes and can no longer keep him, so they’re looking for a stable, dog-experienced home where Santos can be the only canine and get plenty of love and structure.

👉 Meet Santos and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Wilmington area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these pups. A quick call or visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.