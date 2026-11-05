🧑‍💼 Wilmington, DE HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Intern to Recruiter

Wilmington’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from paid bank internships to entry-level recruiting and remote startup experience. If you’re building an HR or recruiting career, these roles hit different levels of experience and flexibility.

Employer: WSFS Bank

WSFS Bank Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site, up to 5 days/week)

(on-site, up to 5 days/week) Type: Full-time, paid summer internship (10 weeks)

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Work with the Enterprise Learning & Change Management team on LMS support, course setup, user access, reporting, and dashboards. Great fit for college students (Business, IS, Data Analytics, CS preferred) who want real HR/learning tech experience at a major regional bank.

Employer: Synerfac Technical Staffing

Location: New Castle, DE (listed under Wilmington area, on-site 5 days/week)

(listed under Wilmington area, on-site 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Projected Earnings: Year 1: $45K–$55K; Year 2: $50K–$75K; Year 3: $70K–$100K

Entry-level Technical Recruiter role where you screen resumes, source candidates, schedule interviews, and work closely with sales and hiring managers. Comes with base salary plus uncapped commission, benefits, PTO, and Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm schedule.

Employer: TechReFi

Location: Listed as Wilmington, DE (remote HR support)

Listed as (remote HR support) Type: Part-time or full-time

Pay: Not listed (mentions weekly or daily pay)

Despite the “Set Designer” title, the description is for HR assistants working from home with flexible hours (3–4 or 8 hours/day) and weekend shifts available. No experience required and full training provided; you’ll help with online HR operations and need strong communication and a reliable internet connection.

Employer: Matriosh (Stealth Startup)

Location: Remote (United States) – open to Wilmington-based candidates

– open to Wilmington-based candidates Type: Internship (Unpaid, ~3 months)

Schedule: Flexible, about 2 hours per day

Support end-to-end recruiting and talent acquisition at an early-stage startup: posting jobs, sourcing candidates, social recruiting, screening resumes, and helping with interviews and onboarding. Good option if you want hands-on HR/recruiting experience, a light schedule, and exposure to startup culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and keep checking—HR roles in our area tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.