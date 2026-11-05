🚌 Wilmington, DE Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s moving—literally. If you’ve got a CDL, a solid driving record, or just a reliable car, there are several ways to earn steady money on the road right now.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site, VA Medical Center)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:00pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Not listed

Drive everything from sedans to 10-ton dump trucks and 52-passenger buses to support veterans and hospital operations. You’ll need a CDL Class A or B with Passenger and air-brake endorsements and be ready for outdoor work in all weather, plus helping with snow removal and grounds equipment.

Employer: RK&K

Location: Wilmington, DE (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed ("attractive compensation" + full benefits)

Senior-level role for someone with 10+ years working with DOTs or toll agencies and deep tolling systems experience. You’ll support toll planning, design, analytics, and system implementation, with strong benefits, hybrid/remote flexibility, and clear paths for career growth.

Employer: Total Aviation Staffing (for a Part 135 charter operator)

(for a Part 135 charter operator) Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base + profit sharing (exact amount not listed)

Lead maintenance for a modern charter fleet and own airworthiness, compliance, and reliability. Requires FAA A&P, several years in a DOM/Chief Inspector/Assistant DOM role, and strong knowledge of 14 CFR Parts 135, 91, 43. Relocation help is available and your work is highly visible to ownership.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Location: Wilmington, DE (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Haul no-touch or light-touch truckload freight on OTR and regional routes using modern, well-maintained equipment. Focus is on safe, on-time deliveries, clean logs, and professional customer service for drivers who like longer runs.

Employer: Ninos Pizza

Location: Wilmington, DE (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16–$22 per hour (wages + tips + delivery fee)

Use your own car to deliver pizza on day (10am–4pm) or night (4pm–10pm) shifts, with weekends required. Simple way to earn solid hourly pay plus tips—apply in person or call 302-475-9800 between 10am–8pm.

Employer: World Finest Courier LLC (major carrier fleet)

(major carrier fleet) Location: Wilmington, DE area – must live within 45 miles of Perryville, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,800–$2,300 per week ($93,203–$120,057 yearly average)

Run dedicated dry van freight from Perryville, MD to PA, NJ, and Staten Island with 10–12 hour night shifts, home daily, and 2 consecutive weekdays off. Requires CDL A, 3+ months of recent 53' tractor-trailer experience, clean record, and ability to pallet-jack and pull up to 75 lbs. Includes W-2 benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and rider/pet programs.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.