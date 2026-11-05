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📣 Wilmington, DE Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Paths
Wilmington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in finance, tech, and energy. If you’re ready to sell, lead campaigns, or grow a book of business, there’s a lot to pick from.
Sr. Manager, Communications
Employer: DLA Piper
Location: Wilmington, DE (any U.S. office, hybrid)
Salary: $149,276 – $237,355
Type: Full-time
Lead PR and media strategy for a global law firm—own storytelling, pitch national business/legal press, and guide external agencies. Great fit if you have 8+ years in communications/PR and want high impact plus top-tier pay and benefits.
Digital Campaign Manager (Financial Services)
Employer: Creative Circle
Location: Wilmington, DE or NYC, 5 days onsite
Salary: Not listed
Type: 5‑month contract, 40 hrs/week
Run end-to-end digital campaigns across web and mobile for a major financial brand—heavy on QA, targeting, and A/B testing. Ideal if you have 2–4+ years in digital marketing or ad ops and like detailed, process-driven work.
(Duplicate postings exist; this is the same role.)
Senior Digital Campaign Manager
Employer: CELLA
Location: Hybrid Wilmington, DE or 100% onsite NYC
Salary: $42 – $45/hour
Type: Contract
Higher-level campaign role for a premier financial services brand, owning omnichannel acquisition and QA across web and mobile. Good for someone with 2–4+ years in digital marketing who wants more strategy, testing, and stakeholder leadership.
Digital Campaign Manager (Credit Cards)
Employer: Onward Search
Location: Wilmington, DE or NYC, onsite
Salary: Not listed
Type: Temporary contract
Manage digital credit card ads from setup through launch, with a big focus on QA, targeting, and experiments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and training—nice if you want agency-style variety with benefits.
Senior Manager, SEO Marketing | Retail Bank
Employer: Capital One
Location: Wilmington, DE, hybrid
Salary (Wilmington): $161,500 – $184,300 + incentives
Type: Full-time
Own SEO for Capital One’s Retail Bank—set the multi-year strategy, lead a team, and integrate SEO with paid and other channels. Best for 7+ years digital marketing and 2+ years people leadership, with deep SEO chops.
Marketing Strategy Program Lead VP (Flex Loan)
Employer: Citi
Location: Wilmington, DE
Salary: $114,720 – $172,080
Type: Full-time
Lead go-to-market and lifecycle marketing for Citi’s Flex Loan product across paid, email, and in-app channels. Great if you have 6+ years in financial services marketing and love data-driven, multi-channel strategy.
Business Development Partner – Evinova Unify
Employer: AstraZeneca (Evinova)
Location: Wilmington, DE
Salary: $180,657 – $270,985 + bonus/equity eligibility
Type: Full-time
Hunter role selling an AI-powered clinical operations SaaS platform into pharma and CROs. Perfect for 7+ years enterprise B2B sales in life sciences tech, with a track record of closing complex, multi-stakeholder deals.
National Account Manager – National Builders (Remote)
Employer: DuPont
Location: Remote, based from Wilmington, DE
Salary: Not listed (includes base, incentives, vehicle allowance)
Type: Full-time
Own national builder accounts for DuPont’s Performance Building Solutions (Tyvek® and more). If you know construction/building materials and like strategic, multi-location account growth, this is a strong, relationship-heavy sales role.
Outside Sales Representative
Employer: Hibu
Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid field + home office)
Earnings: Year 1 OTE $95K–$105K, Year 2 OTE $112K–$132K (base + uncapped commission/bonuses)
Type: Full-time
Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search, social, SEO) to local businesses with strong training and a clear promotion path. Good for driven sellers who want uncapped commission and don’t mind cold calling.
Outside Sales Representative – Home Improvement
Employer: Shore Industries
Location: Territory based from Wilmington/Newark, DE
Pay: Base $36,000 + 6% uncapped commission + car allowance
Type: Full-time, home-based field role
Sell porch enclosures, awnings, and shade structures via in-home and on-site consults. Great if you have 2+ years outside or in-home sales, like generating your own leads, and enjoy home improvement/outdoor living projects.
Business Energy Adviser (Remote – DE)
Employer: Navigate Power
Location: Remote, based in Delaware
Earnings: Commission-based, approx. $50,000 – $250,000+/year
Type: Contract
Sell energy procurement and sustainability solutions (solar, EV chargers, storage) to commercial clients with no income cap. Best for self-motivated B2B sellers who want to build their own book of business.
(Also listed via Navigate Power & Verde Solutions on Indeed—same role.)
Insurance Producer
Employer: HomeServices of America
Location: Wilmington, DE
Pay: $19.23 – $24.03/hour + full benefits
Type: Full-time
Sell personal lines insurance, work referrals from real estate partners, and manage client onboarding. Solid fit if you like consultative sales, want benefits and stability, and are willing to maintain your insurance license.
(Duplicate posting on Indeed; role details are the same.)
Real Estate – Sales Agent (Entry Level)
Employer: The Ken Van Every Team (Keller Williams)
Location: Wilmington, DE
Pay: Not listed (commission-based; training + pre-licensing sponsorship)
Type: Contract / commission
Entry path into real estate as a Showing Assistant, Buyer’s Agent, or Listing Agent with training, leads systems, and licensing support. Good if you’re new to sales but hungry to learn and can earn your DE or PA real estate license within 90 days.
Personal Banker
Employer: PNC
Location: Wilmington, DE – Delaware Avenue Branch
Pay: $45,375 – $75,625 + incentives
Type: Full-time, in-office
Front-line sales and service role in retail banking—grow customer relationships, cross-sell products, and support branch operations. Great for folks with 3+ years related experience; Spanish bilingual is preferred.
Domain Consultant – Public Sector
Employer: Palo Alto Networks
Location: Remote (supports public sector, listed in Wilmington, DE)
Salary: $206,400 – $283,800/year
Type: Full-time
Senior pre-sales role selling identity security into state/local government and education. Ideal if you have 5+ years pre-sales, strong identity/security background, and are comfortable leading demos, POCs, and RFP responses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists nearby roles or talent pools you can join.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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