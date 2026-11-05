📣 Wilmington, DE Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Paths

Wilmington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—especially in finance, tech, and energy. If you’re ready to sell, lead campaigns, or grow a book of business, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: DLA Piper

Location: Wilmington, DE (any U.S. office, hybrid)

Salary: $149,276 – $237,355

Type: Full-time

Lead PR and media strategy for a global law firm—own storytelling, pitch national business/legal press, and guide external agencies. Great fit if you have 8+ years in communications/PR and want high impact plus top-tier pay and benefits.

Employer: Creative Circle

Location: Wilmington, DE or NYC, 5 days onsite

Salary: Not listed

Type: 5‑month contract, 40 hrs/week

Run end-to-end digital campaigns across web and mobile for a major financial brand—heavy on QA, targeting, and A/B testing. Ideal if you have 2–4+ years in digital marketing or ad ops and like detailed, process-driven work.

(Duplicate postings exist; this is the same role.)

Employer: CELLA

Location: Hybrid Wilmington, DE or 100% onsite NYC

Salary: $42 – $45/hour

Type: Contract

Higher-level campaign role for a premier financial services brand, owning omnichannel acquisition and QA across web and mobile. Good for someone with 2–4+ years in digital marketing who wants more strategy, testing, and stakeholder leadership.

Employer: Onward Search

Location: Wilmington, DE or NYC, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Type: Temporary contract

Manage digital credit card ads from setup through launch, with a big focus on QA, targeting, and experiments. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and training—nice if you want agency-style variety with benefits.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Wilmington, DE, hybrid

Salary (Wilmington): $161,500 – $184,300 + incentives

Type: Full-time

Own SEO for Capital One’s Retail Bank—set the multi-year strategy, lead a team, and integrate SEO with paid and other channels. Best for 7+ years digital marketing and 2+ years people leadership, with deep SEO chops.

Employer: Citi

Location: Wilmington, DE

Salary: $114,720 – $172,080

Type: Full-time

Lead go-to-market and lifecycle marketing for Citi’s Flex Loan product across paid, email, and in-app channels. Great if you have 6+ years in financial services marketing and love data-driven, multi-channel strategy.

Employer: AstraZeneca (Evinova)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Salary: $180,657 – $270,985 + bonus/equity eligibility

Type: Full-time

Hunter role selling an AI-powered clinical operations SaaS platform into pharma and CROs. Perfect for 7+ years enterprise B2B sales in life sciences tech, with a track record of closing complex, multi-stakeholder deals.

Employer: DuPont

Location: Remote, based from Wilmington, DE

Salary: Not listed (includes base, incentives, vehicle allowance)

Type: Full-time

Own national builder accounts for DuPont’s Performance Building Solutions (Tyvek® and more). If you know construction/building materials and like strategic, multi-location account growth, this is a strong, relationship-heavy sales role.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid field + home office)

Earnings: Year 1 OTE $95K–$105K, Year 2 OTE $112K–$132K (base + uncapped commission/bonuses)

Type: Full-time

Sell digital marketing solutions (websites, search, social, SEO) to local businesses with strong training and a clear promotion path. Good for driven sellers who want uncapped commission and don’t mind cold calling.

Employer: Shore Industries

Location: Territory based from Wilmington/Newark, DE

Pay: Base $36,000 + 6% uncapped commission + car allowance

Type: Full-time, home-based field role

Sell porch enclosures, awnings, and shade structures via in-home and on-site consults. Great if you have 2+ years outside or in-home sales, like generating your own leads, and enjoy home improvement/outdoor living projects.

Employer: Navigate Power

Location: Remote, based in Delaware

Earnings: Commission-based, approx. $50,000 – $250,000+/year

Type: Contract

Sell energy procurement and sustainability solutions (solar, EV chargers, storage) to commercial clients with no income cap. Best for self-motivated B2B sellers who want to build their own book of business.

(Also listed via Navigate Power & Verde Solutions on Indeed—same role.)

Employer: HomeServices of America

Location: Wilmington, DE

Pay: $19.23 – $24.03/hour + full benefits

Type: Full-time

Sell personal lines insurance, work referrals from real estate partners, and manage client onboarding. Solid fit if you like consultative sales, want benefits and stability, and are willing to maintain your insurance license.

(Duplicate posting on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: The Ken Van Every Team (Keller Williams)

Location: Wilmington, DE

Pay: Not listed (commission-based; training + pre-licensing sponsorship)

Type: Contract / commission

Entry path into real estate as a Showing Assistant, Buyer’s Agent, or Listing Agent with training, leads systems, and licensing support. Good if you’re new to sales but hungry to learn and can earn your DE or PA real estate license within 90 days.

Employer: PNC

Location: Wilmington, DE – Delaware Avenue Branch

Pay: $45,375 – $75,625 + incentives

Type: Full-time, in-office

Front-line sales and service role in retail banking—grow customer relationships, cross-sell products, and support branch operations. Great for folks with 3+ years related experience; Spanish bilingual is preferred.

Employer: Palo Alto Networks

Location: Remote (supports public sector, listed in Wilmington, DE)

Salary: $206,400 – $283,800/year

Type: Full-time

Senior pre-sales role selling identity security into state/local government and education. Ideal if you have 5+ years pre-sales, strong identity/security background, and are comfortable leading demos, POCs, and RFP responses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists nearby roles or talent pools you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.