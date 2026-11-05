🔬 Wilmington, DE Science & Research Roles with Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s science scene is busy right now, especially in pharma and advanced materials. If you’ve got a strong research or data background, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Qnity

Qnity Location: Wilmington, DE (On-site)

Category: Materials / Polymer Science (Kalrez® specialty parts)

Materials / Polymer Science (Kalrez® specialty parts) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

PhD-level role owning perfluoroelastomer formulations for demanding uses like semiconductor, chemical processing, and energy. You’ll be the subject matter expert in elastomers, lead R&D projects from concept to commercialization, and work closely with customers, manufacturing, and global tech teams.

Employer: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, DE (Field-based with heavy travel)

Category: Clinical Research / Trials Monitoring

Clinical Research / Trials Monitoring Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Date Posted: 03-Nov-2026

Closing Date: 05-Nov-2026

Senior CRA role handling site selection, start-up, monitoring, and closeout for Alexion studies. You’ll be the main contact for study sites, ensure ICH-GCP and local regulatory compliance, support audits/inspections, and may lead CRAs if you bring strong experience. Expect up to 70% travel during busy periods.

Employer: AstraZeneca

Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)

Category: Pharma Forecasting / Data Science

Pharma Forecasting / Data Science Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Date Posted: 02-Nov-2026

Closing Date: 12-Nov-2026

Lead US forecasting for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic brands, using patient-level data, scenario planning, and AI-enabled tools. You’ll own national forecasts, build patient-based models in Excel, align cross-functional teams, and help shape how analytics guide commercial strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles linked from the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.