undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔬 Wilmington, DE Science & Research Roles with Multiple Openings
Wilmington’s science scene is busy right now, especially in pharma and advanced materials. If you’ve got a strong research or data background, these roles are worth a look.
Sr. Scientist (Elastomer / Polymer / Rubber / Materials)
- Employer: Qnity
- Location: Wilmington, DE (On-site)
- Category: Materials / Polymer Science (Kalrez® specialty parts)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
PhD-level role owning perfluoroelastomer formulations for demanding uses like semiconductor, chemical processing, and energy. You’ll be the subject matter expert in elastomers, lead R&D projects from concept to commercialization, and work closely with customers, manufacturing, and global tech teams.
Senior Clinical Research Associate
- Employer: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Location: Wilmington, DE (Field-based with heavy travel)
- Category: Clinical Research / Trials Monitoring
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Date Posted: 03-Nov-2026
- Closing Date: 05-Nov-2026
Senior CRA role handling site selection, start-up, monitoring, and closeout for Alexion studies. You’ll be the main contact for study sites, ensure ICH-GCP and local regulatory compliance, support audits/inspections, and may lead CRAs if you bring strong experience. Expect up to 70% travel during busy periods.
US Forecasting Leader – CVRM
- Employer: AstraZeneca
- Location: Wilmington, DE (Hybrid, ~3 days/week in office)
- Category: Pharma Forecasting / Data Science
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Date Posted: 02-Nov-2026
- Closing Date: 12-Nov-2026
Lead US forecasting for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic brands, using patient-level data, scenario planning, and AI-enabled tools. You’ll own national forecasts, build patient-based models in Excel, align cross-functional teams, and help shape how analytics guide commercial strategy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles linked from the posting.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.