⚖️ Several Legal & Compliance Roles Hiring Now in Wilmington, DE

Wilmington’s legal scene is busy right now, from federal court to big-firm litigation and hands-on case work. If you’re in law or compliance, there’s a nice mix here of courtroom, corporate, and client-facing roles.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex physician employment and services agreements for a not-for-profit health system. Ideal if you know Stark, Anti-Kickback, and healthcare compliance and enjoy partnering with leadership on fair market value and risk.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; full benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, holidays)

Support personal injury cases from intake to closing, working closely with attorneys, clients, and medical providers. Good fit if you’re organized, empathetic, and have insurance adjuster or pre-litigation paralegal experience.

Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.

Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay + generous bonus plan; full benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, holidays)

Handle higher-value personal injury files, including negotiating settlements and medical balance reductions. Great if you have 2+ years legal or insurance adjuster experience and strong negotiation skills.

Employer: Ascendo Resources (for a confidential law firm client)

Ascendo Resources (for a confidential law firm client) Location: Wilmington, DE – hybrid/remote flexibility

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Not listed

Join a business litigation team with a strong Delaware Court of Chancery practice. Best for attorneys with 2+ years of Chancery experience, strong writing skills, and Delaware Bar admission (or ability to get it quickly).

Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP

Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid – 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $205,000 base, plus quarterly & annual bonuses

Work on complex Chapter 11, workouts, and restructuring matters with a national, full-service firm. Comes with structured training, mentorship, clear path to partnership, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, parental leave, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Permanent judicial appointment

Salary: Starting at $213,992

Application window: 11/04/2026 – 11/23/2026

Senior-level federal judicial role based in Wilmington. If you’re an experienced attorney ready for the bench, this is a rare chance to serve in the federal judiciary.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and mark your calendar for any deadlines so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.