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⚖️ Several Legal & Compliance Roles Hiring Now in Wilmington, DE
Wilmington’s legal scene is busy right now, from federal court to big-firm litigation and hands-on case work. If you’re in law or compliance, there’s a nice mix here of courtroom, corporate, and client-facing roles.
Senior Corporate Counsel – Physician Arrangements
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex physician employment and services agreements for a not-for-profit health system. Ideal if you know Stark, Anti-Kickback, and healthcare compliance and enjoy partnering with leadership on fair market value and risk.
Case Manager
- Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.
- Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed; full benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, holidays)
Support personal injury cases from intake to closing, working closely with attorneys, clients, and medical providers. Good fit if you’re organized, empathetic, and have insurance adjuster or pre-litigation paralegal experience.
High Value Case Manager
- Employer: Morgan & Morgan, P.A.
- Location: Wilmington, DE (on-site, 5 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay + generous bonus plan; full benefits (medical, dental, 401(k), PTO, holidays)
Handle higher-value personal injury files, including negotiating settlements and medical balance reductions. Great if you have 2+ years legal or insurance adjuster experience and strong negotiation skills.
Associate Attorney – Business Litigation (Chancery Focus)
- Employer: Ascendo Resources (for a confidential law firm client)
- Location: Wilmington, DE – hybrid/remote flexibility
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: Not listed
Join a business litigation team with a strong Delaware Court of Chancery practice. Best for attorneys with 2+ years of Chancery experience, strong writing skills, and Delaware Bar admission (or ability to get it quickly).
Bankruptcy and Restructuring Associate Attorney
- Employer: FBT Gibbons LLP
- Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 – $205,000 base, plus quarterly & annual bonuses
Work on complex Chapter 11, workouts, and restructuring matters with a national, full-service firm. Comes with structured training, mentorship, clear path to partnership, and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, parental leave, 401(k), PTO).
U.S. Magistrate Judge
- Employer: U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Permanent judicial appointment
- Salary: Starting at $213,992
- Application window: 11/04/2026 – 11/23/2026
Senior-level federal judicial role based in Wilmington. If you’re an experienced attorney ready for the bench, this is a rare chance to serve in the federal judiciary.
If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and mark your calendar for any deadlines so you don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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