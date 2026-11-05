🍽️ Wilmington, DE Food & Hospitality – Multiple Roles From $15–$28/hr

Wilmington’s food scene is busy right now—restaurants, groceries, and salons are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and helping people feel taken care of, there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy bakery department—keep cases full and beautiful, assist with ordering and inventory, and talk with customers about breads, desserts, and meal ideas. Great fit if you love food, customer service, and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and scholarships.

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans Food Markets Location: 371 Buckley Mill Road, Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.75 – $23.25/hour

Lead a kitchen team, cook high-quality dishes, and help train other cooks in a people-first environment. Comes with PTO, health benefits, 401(k) match, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, and scholarship opportunities.

Employer: ISS Facility Services – North America (Guckenheimer)

ISS Facility Services – North America (Guckenheimer) Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00/hour

Schedule: About 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Mon–Fri

Daytime-only cooking role—prep and cook for breakfast, lunch, and events in a professional kitchen, with no late nights. Good for someone with 1+ year cooking experience who likes structure, safety standards, and steady weekday hours.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)

Restaurant Associates (Compass Group) Location: JPMorgan Chase – 880 Powder Mill Road, Wilmington, DE 19803

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, hours vary

Lead front-of-house operations in a corporate dining setting—manage inventory, keep service smooth, and support the team. Comes with a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, discounts, wellness programs) and weekday schedule.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)

Restaurant Associates (Compass Group) Location: JPMorgan Chase – 880 Powder Mill Road, Wilmington, DE 19803

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, hours vary

Make espresso drinks, handle POS and payments, and keep the coffee area clean and stocked in a corporate café. Ideal if you have previous barista experience and want weekday hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: Encore at Foulk

Encore at Foulk Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: PRN / As-needed

Pay: Not listed

Prepare meals for residents following recipes, diet orders, and HACCP standards in a senior living setting. Good for someone with sanitation certification who wants flexible, as-needed shifts and enjoys a healthcare-style kitchen.

Employer: Acme Markets

Acme Markets Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers with quick meal options. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health/401(k) benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support a natural foods deli—prepare “fresh and easy” meals, party trays, and sliced items while keeping the area clean and stocked. Includes store discount, DailyPay access, vacation and sick time, and potential medical/401(k) benefits if eligible.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus program)

Help run a busy Chipotle—lead shifts, train crew, manage scheduling and operations, and keep guests happy. Comes with medical/dental/vision, retirement plan, PTO, tuition assistance, and clear growth path to General Manager.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes quarterly bonus + people-development bonuses)

Own the whole restaurant: hiring, training, P&L, sales growth, and guest experience. Strong fit if you have prior restaurant management experience and want full responsibility plus benefits, PTO, tuition help, and bonus opportunities.

Employer: The Reef Seafood & Steak

The Reef Seafood & Steak Location: 18 Carpenter Plaza, Wilmington, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $3/hour + tips

Mix drinks, run the bar register, and give upbeat, friendly service in a seafood and steak spot. Nights and weekends are required, and you’ll need or be able to get Delaware ABCC Server Certification.

Employer: Hello Sugar Brazilian Wax & Sugar Salon – Bryn Mawr

Hello Sugar Brazilian Wax & Sugar Salon – Bryn Mawr Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Part-time (potential to grow to full-time)

Pay: $15.00 – $50.00/hour (with commission)

Licensed esthetician or cosmetologist role focused on full-body waxing and sugaring, plus selling memberships and products. Includes paid training, PTO, flexible schedule, discounts, and strong commission potential if you’re comfortable with sales.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Wilmington spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.