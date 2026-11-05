👔 Wilmington, DE Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Wilmington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in finance, tech, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options here with real responsibility and growth.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This VP role leads digital marketing and AI/automation initiatives across Chase’s owned channels. You’ll own end-to-end delivery of digital releases, remove roadblocks for cross-functional teams, and drive agile ways of working.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Wilmington, DE + nearby PA/DE branches

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a retail banking branch, lead a sales and service team, and complete the Branch Manager Readiness Program. Good fit if you have banking leadership experience and like coaching teams while balancing growth and risk.

Employer: Preston Automotive Group

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ("aggressive compensation package")

Oversee a busy service department, mentor techs and advisors, and manage budgets and workflow. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), and strong advancement potential.

Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Newark, DE (serves Wilmington area)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day/evening

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations, finances, and growth for a multi-provider physician practice. Great for someone with healthcare practice management experience who wants strong benefits from day one and no weekend work.

Employer: ServiceSource

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage custodial programs that support people with disabilities, including staff supervision, compliance, and client solutions. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, disability and life insurance, and generous PTO.

Employer: Qnity

Location: Wilmington, DE (75% travel across U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Owner-side construction leader for large industrial capital projects ($60M–$200M). You’ll handle safety, contractors, schedules, and budgets across multiple sites—ideal for seasoned construction managers ready for a regional remit.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid, 3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,310 – $222,001 + bonus eligible

Lead multiple utility transmission projects end-to-end, from safety and schedule to client relationships. Comes with strong health benefits, 401(k), paid parental leave, and flexible work arrangements; relocation support may be available.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive complex software programs for Chase’s auto lending tech, including SDLC improvements and vulnerability remediation. Perfect for a technical PM who knows Agile/DevOps and wants to work with AI-assisted tools at enterprise scale.

Employer: Capital One

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary (Wilmington): $138,100 – $157,700 + performance incentives

Partner with tech leaders on workforce strategy, staffing mix, and labor planning for AI-driven teams. Good match if you enjoy strategy, stakeholder management, and building structure around complex org changes.

Employer: Insight Global (for an end client)

(for an end client) Location: Wilmington, DE (remote, ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead technical application projects in the water/cooling industry, run site audits, and support new tech development. You’ll bridge field applications and R&D, so heavy-industry and cooling chemistry experience is key.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Wilmington, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level product owner role leading the lodging side of Chase Travel across web and mobile. You’ll own the roadmap, lead cross-functional teams, and use data and user research to grow the lodging business; travel industry experience is required.

Employer: Project Widgets, Inc.

Location: Wilmington, DE (remote with some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + annual bonus (exact amount not listed)

Small, profitable software/consulting firm looking for a hands-on ops leader to own contracts, delivery rhythm, billing, HR admin, and sales support. Great if you like variety, direct CEO access, and seeing your work move the whole business.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—strong leadership roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.