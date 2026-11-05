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Wilmington
👔 Wilmington, DE Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Wilmington’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in finance, tech, and operations. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options here with real responsibility and growth.
Digital Capabilities Operationalization Lead – Vice President
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This VP role leads digital marketing and AI/automation initiatives across Chase’s owned channels. You’ll own end-to-end delivery of digital releases, remove roadblocks for cross-functional teams, and drive agile ways of working.
Branch Manager – Brandywine District
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: Wilmington, DE + nearby PA/DE branches
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a retail banking branch, lead a sales and service team, and complete the Branch Manager Readiness Program. Good fit if you have banking leadership experience and like coaching teams while balancing growth and risk.
Automotive Service Manager
- Employer: Preston Automotive Group
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ("aggressive compensation package")
Oversee a busy service department, mentor techs and advisors, and manage budgets and workflow. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), and strong advancement potential.
Practice Manager II – Bilingual English/Spanish Preferred
- Employer: Trinity Health / Saint Francis Hospital
- Location: Newark, DE (serves Wilmington area)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, day/evening
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily operations, finances, and growth for a multi-provider physician practice. Great for someone with healthcare practice management experience who wants strong benefits from day one and no weekend work.
Program Manager – Custodial Operations
- Employer: ServiceSource
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manage custodial programs that support people with disabilities, including staff supervision, compliance, and client solutions. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 403(b) match, disability and life insurance, and generous PTO.
Regional Construction Manager
- Employer: Qnity
- Location: Wilmington, DE (75% travel across U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Owner-side construction leader for large industrial capital projects ($60M–$200M). You’ll handle safety, contractors, schedules, and budgets across multiple sites—ideal for seasoned construction managers ready for a regional remit.
Transmission Line Engineering Consultant 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Wilmington, DE (hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $145,310 – $222,001 + bonus eligible
Lead multiple utility transmission projects end-to-end, from safety and schedule to client relationships. Comes with strong health benefits, 401(k), paid parental leave, and flexible work arrangements; relocation support may be available.
Lead Technical Program Manager – Auto Originations Tech
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive complex software programs for Chase’s auto lending tech, including SDLC improvements and vulnerability remediation. Perfect for a technical PM who knows Agile/DevOps and wants to work with AI-assisted tools at enterprise scale.
Manager, Project Manager (Labor Advisor)
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (Wilmington): $138,100 – $157,700 + performance incentives
Partner with tech leaders on workforce strategy, staffing mix, and labor planning for AI-driven teams. Good match if you enjoy strategy, stakeholder management, and building structure around complex org changes.
Application Project Manager
- Employer: Insight Global (for an end client)
- Location: Wilmington, DE (remote, ~50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead technical application projects in the water/cooling industry, run site audits, and support new tech development. You’ll bridge field applications and R&D, so heavy-industry and cooling chemistry experience is key.
Executive Director, Chase Travel Lodging Area Product Owner
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Executive-level product owner role leading the lodging side of Chase Travel across web and mobile. You’ll own the roadmap, lead cross-functional teams, and use data and user research to grow the lodging business; travel industry experience is required.
Director of Business Operations
- Employer: Project Widgets, Inc.
- Location: Wilmington, DE (remote with some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + annual bonus (exact amount not listed)
Small, profitable software/consulting firm looking for a hands-on ops leader to own contracts, delivery rhythm, billing, HR admin, and sales support. Great if you like variety, direct CEO access, and seeing your work move the whole business.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—strong leadership roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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